September 16, 2016 9:59 PM

American’s defense stands tall as Patriots win first of season

BY RUSSELL QUINOA

Special to the Miami Herald

American’s defense had 15 tackles for loss in the first 20 offensive plays of the night as the Patriots rolled to a 50-6 victory over Hialeah Gardens for their first win of the year.

The Patriots are 1-3 and 1-0 in their district; Gardens fell to 1-2.

Offensively, American was led by junior Chaaleb Womble, who gained 66 yards rushing and had two touchdowns.

“[Friday] was a great victory,” Womble said. “The early touchdowns were major.”

American’s special teams were also outstanding, with two blocked punts, a 51-yard punt return and 67-yard kick return.

The Gladiators’ lone touchdown came in the third quarter after Yoan Castellanos was able to get behind the defense for a 55-yard reception.

