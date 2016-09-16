American’s defense stands tall as Patriots win first of season

American’s defense had 15 tackles for loss in the first 20 offensive plays of the night as the Patriots rolled to a 50-6 victory over Hialeah Gardens for their first win of the year.
The Patriots are 1-3 and 1-0 in their district; Gardens fell to 1-2.
Offensively, American was led by junior Chaaleb Womble, who gained 66 yards rushing and had two touchdowns.
“[Friday] was a great victory,” Womble said. “The early touchdowns were major.”
American’s special teams were also outstanding, with two blocked punts, a 51-yard punt return and 67-yard kick return.
The Gladiators’ lone touchdown came in the third quarter after Yoan Castellanos was able to get behind the defense for a 55-yard reception.
