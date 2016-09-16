Northwestern goes to Delray, rolls past ‘other’ American Heritage

Northwestern had an easier time against American Heritage-Delray than it did against its sister school from Plantation last week as the Bulls (3-1) dominated the host Stallions 41-0 on Friday night.
Heritage-Delray is 1-3 while the Heritage Patriots ran their record to 4-0 on Friday.
Northwestern’s punishing running backs pounded Delray, rushing for 266 yards in the first half alone.
Junior halfback Kai Henry accounted for three touchdowns, and fellow junior Kiaryn Davis ran in another. Henry finished the game with 179 yards, while Davis ended with 108.
Quarterback Chatarius Atwell got in on the scoring as well, tossing a touchdown pass to senior receiver Andre Adams. Atwell also scored the game’s final touchdown, a 1-yard quarterback sneak that started a running clock with 7:38 remaining in the third quarter.
