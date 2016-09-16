Correa tosses two touchdowns as Goleman shuts down Sunset

John Correa led host Goleman with 168 passing yards as the Gators shutout Sunset 44-0 on Friday afternoon.
Goleman improved to 3-1 and 3-0 in District 16-7A as the Gators have won their past three games after an opening week loss to visiting Western. The Knights fell to 2-2 and 2-1 in district play.
Goleman has historically been a running team that normally plays in single and double wing formations.
Correa completed six of seven passes with two going for touchdowns.
“It's tough because of my height, but coach told me it should not matter and to play hard,” Correa said. “Sunset was trying to read our run on each play, so we used the pass to open it up.”
Correa, a 5-6 junior, was moved from running back to quarterback following a Week 1 loss to Western.
In addition to the passing yards, Correa ran for 38 yards and a touchdown while also scoring on a pair of 2-point conversion.
Derrick Hall led the rushing attack with 112 yards and a touchdown. Claudius Pubien scored on an 81-yard reception and Jose Valdivia scored on an 18-yard reception. Kalonji Hill finished with 63 total yards and a touchdown.
Quarterback Jamahl Horne led Sunset with 40 passing yards.
“It was a great win, I had amazing blocking from my O-line,” Hall said.
