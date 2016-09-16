Palmetto upends South Dade

Lakatriona "Coach B" Brunson became the first woman in Florida state history to coach a high school football game on Thursday, Aug. 18, at North Miami Stadium in North Miami. Jackson rolled to a 36-0 preseason blowout of Coral Reef High.
