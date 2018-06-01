Photo gallery: St. Thomas Aquinas vs. George Jenkins | Friday, June 1, 2018

St. Thomas Aquinas's Nick Vera (10) reacts after his fourth inning home run as they play George Jenkins Eagles in the Class 8A Semifinals of the FHSSA Baseball State Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, June 1, 2018.
St. Thomas Aquinas' Chris Ruckdeschel (25) jumps up at home plate after an infield home run in the eighth inning and is greeted by teammates as they play George Jenkins Eagles in the Class 8A Semifinals of the FHSSA Baseball State Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, June 1, 2018.
St. Thomas Aquinas' Raheem Salmon (27) is tagged out by George Jenkins Eagles third baseman Brandon Howlett (24) at the end of the seventh inning in the Class 8A Semifinals of the FHSSA Baseball State Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, June 1, 2018.
St. Thomas Aquinas's Gabe Terry throws the ball from right field as they play George Jenkins Eagles in the Class 8A Semifinals of the FHSSA Baseball State Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, June 1, 2018.
St. Thomas Aquinas' Gabe Terry (35) runs to home plate clapping his hands as he ties the game in the seventh inning as they play George Jenkins Eagles in the Class 8A Semifinals of the FHSSA Baseball State Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, June 1, 2018.
St. Thomas Aquinas's Gabe Terry slides into George Jenkins Eagles second baseman Matty Warren in the seventh inning in the Class 8A Semifinals of the FHSSA Baseball State Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, June 1, 2018.
St. Thomas Aquinas's Andres Antonini lays on the field after a collision while catching a ball in the seventh inning as they play George Jenkins Eagles in the Class 8A Semifinals of the FHSSA Baseball State Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, June 1, 2018.
St. Thomas Aquinas's Gabe Terry screams after a successful slide into second base as George Jenkins Eagles second baseman Matty Warren contests the call in the seventh inning in the Class 8A Semifinals of the FHSSA Baseball State Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, June 1, 2018.
St. Thomas Aquinas's Wade Iben (22) and Andres Antonini (13) collide after Antonin catches a ball in left field in the seventh inning as they play George Jenkins Eagles in the Class 8A Semifinals of the FHSSA Baseball State Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, June 1, 2018.
St. Thomas Aquinas fans and players in the seventh inning as they play a tight game with George Jenkins Eagles in the Class 8A Semifinals of the FHSSA Baseball State Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, June 1, 2018.
St. Thomas Aquinas's Gabe Terry (35) after he scored in the seventh inning is greeted by Cabe Fergus (18) as they play George Jenkins Eagles in the Class 8A Semifinals of the FHSSA Baseball State Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, June 1, 2018.
St. Thomas Aquinas fans hold a sign to cover themselves from the rain at the Class 8A Semifinals of the FHSSA Baseball State Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, June 1, 2018.
Saint Thomas Aquinas HS Chris Ruckdeschel (25) jumps up after scoring an infield home run as Cade Fergus (18) scream as they play George Jenkins Eagles HS in the Class 8A Semifinals of the FHSSA Baseball State Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, June 1, 2018.