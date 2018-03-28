Valderrama pitches — and hits — Palmetto to win over Dunedin

It was a big day on the mound and at the plate for Victor Valderrama on Tuesday night as he helped lead the Palmetto baseball team to a 5-3 victory over Dunedin in the Florida League Invitational in Sanford.
As a pitcher, Valderrama went the distance, striking out five while only giving up two hits. At the plate, Valderamma went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI as the Panthers snapped a 3-3 tie with two runs in the fourth and made it stand up.
Turbo Cavalir and Brandon Abreu also contributed to the Panthers cause. Cavalir went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBI and scored two runs, while Abreu went 1 for 3 with a double and a run scored as Palmetto improved to 11-1 on the season.
▪ Archbishop Carroll 7, SLAM Academy 5: WP: Rey Gonce CG, 12 hits, 4 ER, 3 Ks; Gabriel Figueroa 2-3, HR, RBI, 3R; Austin Capote 2-3, 2B, RBI; Kris Soto 1-3, HR, game-winning RBI.
▪ Southwest 11 Gainesville Buchholz 4: Jorge Tejeda 3 for 3, 2 doubles, 2 RBI; Michael Padron 4 IP, 3 hits allowed, winning pitcher; Danny Cruz 3 for 5, 3 SB; Jordan Worley 2 for 3, double; Erick Orbeta 2 for 4, 3 runs, 2 SB.
▪ Hall of Fame Classic in Pompano Beach — South Dade 16, Lane Tech 0: WP: Dylan Quintana (1-1) 3 IP, 1 hit, 1 K; Andres Artola 2-2, 2 RBI; Henry Alfonso 1-2, 2 RBI. SD: 6-6.
▪ Hall of Fame Classic in Pompano Beach — South Dade 14, Ponte Vedra 6: WP: Diego Torres (1-0). Torres 3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 4 K; Daniel Lavoy 3-5, RBI, double; Henry Alfonso 1-2, 2 RBI, double; Hasani Clarit 2-3; SD 7-6.
▪ University School 10, Coral Springs Christian 1: WP Will Frank 4 IP, 1 R, 3 Ks; Armani Davis 3-5, 2 R, 2 RBI; Ryan Albright 2-2, RBI; Grant Siegel 2-4, 2 R, 2 RBI.
▪ Gulliver Prep 9, St. Brendan 8: WP: Kevin Maura; Jacob Marcos 2-4, game-winning RBI; Adrian Del Castillo 3-4, HR 3 RBI; Amin Hassan 2-2, 3 R. GP: 7-6
▪ Belen Jesuit 18, Westminster Academy 2: WP: Alejandro Torres; Humberto Torres 3-4, HR, 3 RBI; Christian Eiroa 2-2, HR, 4 RBI, 4 R; Dorian Gonzalez 3-5, 2B, 2 RBI; Armando Albert 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI; Joshua Salandy 2-3, RBI, 2 R. BEL: 9-4.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
▪ Cardinal Gibbons 12, Calvary Christian 11 (OT): Chris Benestad 3 goals; James Foster, Charlie Diamond and Payton Goodrich, 2 goals each; Hart Arnold, Michael Shawver and Jake Harrington 1 goal each; Shawver game-winning goal; Arnold 3 assists, Harrington 1 assist.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
▪ Cardinal Gibbons 22, University School 6: Natalie Lambert: 7 goals, 6 assists; Riley Somerville 5 goals; Olivia Lubitz, Kendal Murphy, Madi Coon, Mary Loeffler, Ashley Silver, Emily Maguirel, Samantha Braverman, Catherine Zaden and Frankie Tuminello 1 goal each. Maguirel 4 assists.
SOFTBALL
▪ Lourdes 15, Archbishop Carroll 3: Nicole Gonzalez 3B, RBI, 2 R; Nora Zubillaga 3-3 2 R, RBI; Jackie Lorente 3B, R, 2 RBI; Gianna Delandaburu HR, 4 RBI; Adriana Perez, HR, 2 RBI; Maria Amat 2B, RBI, 3R; Catherine Ullivarrii 2 RBI; WP: Nora Zubillaga 15-4. LOU: 16-4.
BOYS’ TENNIS
▪ Archbishop McCarthy 4, North Broward Prep 3: Diego Tellez and Enrique Dominguez singles winners for AM. Severo/Vargas and Riccobuono/Chary won doubles for AM to decide the match. Giuliano Rengifo, Tyler Katz and Marcus Kailor singles winners for NBP.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
▪ Archbishop McCarthy 4, North Broward Prep 3: Mackenzie Sprimont, Katherine Cabrero, Erika Pao and Sophia Lagos all singles winners for AM. Ana Shatalove singles winner for NBP. Leon/Kives and Chen/Root doubles winners for NBP.
