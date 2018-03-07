Aaron Feis
Here’s how an NFL player is honoring Aaron Feis’ memory at Stoneman Douglas

By Jordan McPherson

jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

March 07, 2018 11:06 AM

Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Corey Liuget didn’t go to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High or know Aaron Feis. What the Miami native and Hialeah Senior High alumnus did know was that Feis had a lasting impact on the school and the Parkland community.

So Liuget decided to help continue Feis’ legacy at the high school.

Liuget donated $10,000 to the Stoneman Douglas High football team Tuesday to create a scholarship fund honoring Feis, the hero assistant football coach who was one of 17 people killed during the Feb. 14 shooting.

The team posted on its Twitter account Tuesday night saying the scholarship will be awarded “to a graduating member of the team who displays characteristics representative of former assistant coach Aaron Feis.” In addition, the scholarship recipient needs to earn at least a 2.5 GPA and graduate in the top half of his class.

Feis, 37, was a 1999 graduate of Stoneman Douglas and served as an assistant coach and a security guard for his alma mater. He was among the first to respond to the gunfire, racing to the freshman building in his golf cart and then sprinting on foot. Students said he shielded them from the bullets and pushed at least one girl out of the shooter’s line of sight.

Funeral for Aaron Feis, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School security guard and assistant football coach who died while shielding students from the shooter, February 14. The funeral was held at the Church by the Glades in Coral Springs, Florida, February 22, 2018. Charles Trainor Jr.Miami Herald

“He gave his life for someone,” Liuget said, according to WSVN. “I don’t know, to be honest, if I’m built for that myself, you know? To be completely honest. If it isn’t my kids or maybe my wife, I’d probably … I don’t know if I’m built the way Coach Feis was, and I just want to tip my hat to him, his family and the sacrifice that he made on that day.”

Liuget also took time Tuesday to help the team with practice.

“I want them to know that life is bigger than what they’re facing right now and the times that they’re going through right now,” Liuget said. “And the stuff that they’re doing out here on the football field will definitely pay dividends.”

The student spoke during a remembrance ceremony held on Wednesday, February 21, 2018, at FIU. C.M. GuerreroThe Miami Herald

