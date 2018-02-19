St. Thomas Aquinas sweeps the Louie Bing Classic

St. Thomas Aquinas’ track and field teams swept the Louie Bing Classic at Traz Powell Stadium this past weekend.
Zatoria Thompson led the Raiders girls with victories in the 100 meters and the high jump.
Tavares Kelly won the long jump and Aidan Breslin won the 3,200 meters division 1 race to lead Aquinas’ boys.
Northwestern’s Chanel Dawson secured victories in the shot put and discus as did Hallandale’s Milton Ingraham on the boys’ side in those events.
American Heritage sprinter Anthony Schwartz posted great times to start the season, winning the 100 meters in 10.33 seconds and the 200 in 20.91 seconds.
RESULTS
Boys’ team scores: 1. St. Thomas Aquinas 93; 2. Miramar 73; 3. Southridge 60; 4. American Heritage and Columbus 50; 6. Piper 48; 7. Hallandale 47; 8. Northeast 37; 9. Belen Jesuit 36; 10. Northwestern 35.
Girls’ team scores: 1. St. Thomas Aquinas 149; 2. Hallandale 134; 3. Northwestern 99.5; 4. American Heritage 64; 5. Northeast 52; 6. Mater Academy 38; 7. Southridge 37; 8. Braddock 19; 9. Boca Raton Spanish River and Killian 18.
Girls’ individual winners: 100: Zatoria Thompson (STA) 11.90; 200: Brianna Williams (NE) 23.77; 400: Jan’Taijah Ford (NE) 52.82; 800: Jinah Mickens-Malik (MA) 2:14.22; 1600 invitational: Valerie Lastra (MA) 4:58.52; 1600 division 1: Alandina Hyppolite (Pip) 5:58.90; 1600 division 2: Cheyanne Morris (Mir) 5:42.18; 3200 invitational: Rylee Pustilnik (Spanish River) 10:59.84; 3200 division 1: Stephani Gonzalez (CR) 13:16.49; 100 hurdles: Markalah Hart (NW) 14.49; 300 hurdles: Ryaniah Jones (SR) 42.78; 400 relay: Northeast 46.08; 800 relay: St. Thomas Aquinas 1:41.48; 1,600 relay: American Heritage 3:45.13; 3,200 relay: Mater Academy 9:38.53; 1000 sprint medley: St. Thomas Aquinas 2:15.82; High jump: Zatoria Thompson (STA) 5-8; Pole vault: Lizt del Castillo (FER) 8-6; Long jump: Destiny Castillo (Hal) 18-5¼; Triple jump: Dascha Robinson (NW) 39-8; Shot put: Chanel Dawson (NW) 47-5; Discus: Chanel Dawson (NW) 132-8.
Boys’ individual winners: 100: Anthony Schwartz (AH) 10.33; 200: Anthony Schwartz (AH) 20.91; 400: Tyrese Cooper (NOR) 46.54; 800: Sukeil Foucha (Pip) 1:55.52; 1600 division 1: Christopher Garcia (COL) 4:53.45; 1600 invitational: Joshua Collins (Bel) 4:25.72; 1600 division 2: Tommy Cardenas (MA) 4:39.92; 3200 invitational: Ryan Szklany (HC) 9:25.58; 3200 division 1: Aidan Breslin (STA) 10:02.87; 110 hurdles: Kameron Davis (SR) 14.32; 300 hurdles: Amari Johnson (Hal) 37.67; 400 relay: American Heritage 40.31; 800 relay: Columbus 1:26.70; 1,600 relay: Piper 3:16.49; 3,200 relay: Piper 7:58.42; 1000 sprint medley: Columbus 1:56.39; High jump: Donald Chaney (Bel) 6-10; Pole vault: Jason Rotger (Wes) 13-6¼; Long jump: Tavares Kelly (STA) 21-9; Triple jump: Osaji Skyers (Mir) 43-3¼; Shot put: Milton Ingraham (Hal) 55-2; Discus: Milton Ingraham (Hal) 189-1.
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Region 3-9A semifinal: Cypress Bay at Deerfield Beach, 7
Region 4-9A semifinal: Krop at Miami High, 7
Region 4-9A semifinal: Southridge at Ferguson, 7
Region 4-8A semifinal: Mater Academy at Nova, 7
Region 4-8A semifinal: St. Thomas Aquinas at Blanche Ely, 7
Region 4-7A semifinal: Dillard at Palm Bay Heritage, 7
Region 4-7A semifinal: Doral at Norland, 7
Region 4-6A semifinal: Coconut Creek at American Heritage, 7
Region 4-5A semifinal: Monsignor Pace at Cardinal Gibbons, 7
Region 4-5A semifinal: Booker T. at Gulliver, 7
Region 4-4A final: Country Day at Benjamin, 7
Region 4-4A final: Marathon at SLAM, 7
Region 4-3A final: Somerset Prep at Lake Worth Christian, 7
