After two decades Miramar finally wins first BCAA Big 8 boy’s basketball championship

It took Miramar 20 years to reach its first BCAA Big 8 Boys’ Championship game.
In the end, a trio of seniors — Immanuel Crump, Jamir Moore and Damien Miller — made it well worth the wait.
Crump won Tournament MVP with a game-high 20 points, Moore added 17 points and Miller had 12 points as the Patriots pulled away at the start of the fourth quarter before holding on for a 71-66 victory over Stranahan at Fort Lauderdale High on Saturday night.
It was a matchup of first time BCAA Big 8 Finalists and both teams played as if they have been here before.
Stranahan led 50-45 after three quarters before Miramar locked in defensively as it did in a semifinal victory over Blanche Ely to put away the Dragons. In the decisive 19-4 spurt of the game, Moore converted a rare four point play after being fouled on a three-point basket, Crump added a layin and Chevel Mills scored off a spin move for a 68-58 lead with 1:44 left in the fourth quarter.
With perennial Big 8 finalists Boyd Anderson, Blanche Ely, Dillard and Deerfield Beach inconspiculously absent, Stranahan and Miramar showed no big game jitters and played the resurgent basketball they have played as a result of outstanding coaching from Miramar’s Tramaine Stevens and Stranahan’s Terrence Williams.
Stranahan got a huge lift off the bench from junior Cyrus Nance with a team-high 17 points, 14 points from Dave Herard and 12 points from Inady Legiste but it wasn’t quite enough firepower against these Patriots who, like the Dragons, look poised for a long playoff run.
▪ Miramar 71, Stranahan 66: Mir (22-3): Mills 7, Crump 20, Pierre 9, Brent Davis 2, Spaulding 3, Miller 12, Brayan Davis 2, Moore 17. Stran (16-5): Vickers 8, Dugazon 11, Herard 14, Culpepper 4, Legiste 12, Nance 17.Half: Mir 29-28. Three-pointers: Dugazon 2, Herard 2, Miller 1, Moore 2.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
▪ District 16-2A final — SLAM 49, Florida Christian 14: SLAM: Jaqueline Garcia 12, Sanford 9, Jailene Garcia 6. Rebounds: Jaqueline Garcia 9, Sanford 9. Steals: Jaqueline Garcia 5.
▪ District 16-4A final — Gulliver Prep 62, Booker T Washington 58: GP (20-5): Pinder 33, Sanders 15, Haymore 11, Kaplan 3. Half: BTW 31-27. Gulliver will host Keys Gate or Westminster Christian in regional quarterfinal Thursday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.
▪ District 15-4A final — Monsignor Pace 58, Edison 48: MP: Domond 17, Cumbermack 13, Daley 12, Troup- Bishop 11, Whitifield 3, Mercado 2. ED: Fremont 12, Johnson 10, Washington 9, Hamilton 6, Hines 5, Warner 3, Leonerd 2, Doughly 1. Rebounds: Domond 17, Steals: Troup-Bishop 3. Assists: Cumbermack 5. Half: MP 24-20.
SOFTBALL
▪ Braddock 15, Killian 0: Cary Bolivar winning pitcher with a no-hit shutout. Bolivar 2 for 2 with a double, Nicole Caldera, Nathalie Rego and Alexandra Zapata one hit apiece.
