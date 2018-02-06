Plantation American Heritage, Coral Reef and Gulliver advance in soccer

It was a strange feeling indeed for the Plantation American Heritage girls’ soccer team on Tuesday night.
That’s because for the first time since the turn of the century, the Patriots, one of the most decorated girls’ soccer programs in the state with 10 state titles, were competing in the regional playoffs — as a district runner-up.
Heritage was the runner-up following a 2-1 upset loss to Pembroke Pines Charter in a district final two weeks ago, which snapped the program’s 17-year streak of district titles.
Now Heritage will get what it wanted most, a rematch with Pines Charter after a 4-0 victory over Miami Springs in a Region 4-3A quarterfinal at Traz Powell Stadium.
Jenna Lowery scored for Heritage in the game’s 10th minute, and the Patriots never looked back. Heritage (13-2-2) will travel to Pines Charter on Friday for the regional semifinal at 7 p.m.
▪ Gulliver 1, Ransom Everglades 0: It only took the Gulliver Prep girls’ soccer team 90 seconds to pop in a goal on Ransom Everglades in a Region 4-2A quarterfinal contest on Tuesday afternoon.
And for the next 78 minutes and 30 seconds, Gulliver made it stand up as the Raiders prevailed at Ransom Everglades Middle School.
Gulliver, advanced to a Region 4-2A semifinal on Friday where the Raiders (12-4-1) will get a rematch with district rival Carrollton.
Just a minute and a half in, with Ransom defenders perhaps still trying to settle in to the flow of the game, Gulliver’s Morgan Busain knifed a perfect line pass down the left side to Daniela Correa.
Correa took off past two Ransom defenders, cut inside and beat Ransom keeper Preston Edmunds.
▪ Coral Reef 12, Southwest 0: The GMAC champion Barracudas (20-0-2) made quick work of visiting Southwest, scoring five goals in the first 15 minutes before coach Deano Nunez emptied his bench in a regional quarterfinal victory.
Rayquel Berry, Kat Diaz, Gabryelle Garcia, Tianna Rivera and Celeste Baro each had two goals.
The win, along with Lourdes’ 3-0 shutout of Palmetto in the opposite quarterfinal, sets up a much-anticipated Coral Reef/Lourdes regional semifinal on Friday at 7 p.m. with Tropical Park as the likely venue.
▪ Lourdes 3, Palmetto 0: Mia Atrio, Kat Molina and Taylor Cosio one goal each; Niki Molina 2 assists; Sofi Hillman assist; Amanda Puig shutout; LOU 22-1.
ST. BRENDAN WINS CHEERLEADING TITLE
It was “Three-Peat” time for the St. Brendan girls’ cheerleading team on Monday night.
Looking for a third consecutive state championship in the Class 1A Extra Large Division, the Sabres came through by edging out another local team, Doral Academy, 83.8 to 79.65, at the Competitive Cheerleading State Finals at the Stephen O’Connell Center in Gainesville.
After winning a state title for the first time a year ago, the Coral Springs Charter team made it back-to-back state titles by edging out Orlando Lake Highland Prep 83.4 to 81.7 to capture the Small Non-Tumbling title.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
▪ GMAC quarterfinal — North Miami 80 Southridge 73: Hart 21, Guillaume 13, Innocent 14, Laurent 11, Charles 8. Reb: Hart 15. Blocks: Guillaume 3. Asst. Charles 8.
▪ GMAC quarterfinal — South Miami 55 Hialeah-Miami Lakes 43: SM: Damon 7, T. Dean 19, Flenor 6, Cerphy 14, Menendez 6, Hill 3. HML: Copeland 12, Philius 5, Hepbarn 5, Gonzalez 17, Williams 4. Reb: Flenor 12. Assists: A. Dean 5. Steals: Cerphy 6. Blocks: Flenor 3.
▪ Hialeah Gardens 57, Mourning 47: HG (17-6): Lopez 15, Suarez 14, Borrell 11, Duncan 9, Galezo 5, Williams 3. ATM (2-9): Jackson 15, Taylor 7, Cang 6, Harrison 6, Collado 5, Rodriguez 2, Sing 2, Phelmond 2, Vanni 2. Reb.: Lopez 6, Borrell 6. Assits: Suarez 5. Steals: Galezo 6. 3-pointers: Duncan 2.
▪ Hebrew Academy 64, Hillel 54: HA: Stein 21, Katz 9, Esformes 17, Schiff 5, Goldring 2, Lurie 10. Reb: Stein 11. Assist: Schiff 7. 3-pointers: Katz 2, Esformes 2.
▪ Braddock 83, Reagan 46: BRAD (9-11): A. Valdes 21, E. Penalver 15, A. Simon 12, K. Bensallam 8, K. Gomez 7, N. Campbell 6, C. Perez 6, A. Marante 6, P. Hernandez 2. REA: V. Burgos 12, D. Marvil, C. Rodriguez 9, C. Sanchez, M. Paz 2, D. Rodriguez 2, C. Pena 2. 3-Pointers- BRAD: Valdes 5, Marante 2, Penalver 2, Gomez 1. REA: C. Rodriguez 3, V. Burgos 3, Sanchez 1, Marvil 1. BRAD Steals: Simon 4, Penalver 2. Rebounds: Valdes 6, Gomez 6, Campbell 4.
