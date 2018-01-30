Ferguson and Miami High advance to GMAC finals

When it comes to teams in South Florida, the Ferguson girls’ basketball team hasn’t been challenged all season long. And Tuesday night was no exception.
Taking on Southridge in the first of two GMAC semifinal games, the Falcons blew out to a 30-9 lead after one quarter and never looked back, routing the Spartans 70-37 at Miami High School.
Perhaps the only team that can challenge them is Miami High, which blew out Northwestern 63-26 in the second game. That sets up up a Ferguson-Miami High GMAC final at 7 p.m. Thursday at Ferguson. It will be the first time the two teams have met since last year’s regional final and could be the first of two meetings should they both advance that far again.
The Falcons improved to 21-4, with all four losses coming against out-of-town teams in out-of-town tournaments over the holidays. Mercy Gonzalez (12) and Sholonie Laureano (10) led Ferguson in scoring.
Meanwhile, their local games have been nothing but lopsided affairs.
“You wouldn’t know it by the final score, but tonight was really a grind,” said Ferguson first-year coach Tom Jicha, who was an assistant on last year’s team that dropped a one-point overtime heartbreaker to Boca Raton in the state final.
The Falcons did get pushed for a while on Monday night in a quarterfinal win over Norland as they led by just three at halftime before opening up a 20-point second-half lead, eventually winning by 15.
Not having their top player, Rachel Shakinah, who was on crutches with a bruised foot, made little difference to the Stingarees, who improved to 21-3 with the lopsided win. Darria Whitley and Colleen Bucknor led the way for Miami High with 15 points each.
FERG (21-4): Gonzalez 12, Laureano 10, Daniels 9, Charlton 9, Hunter 8, Y. Rodriguez 7, A. Rodriguez 5, Cruz 5, Pineda 3, Terry 2. SR (16-5): Bush 16, Hightower 8, Holton 5, Tims 3, Rolle 3, Stringer 2. Three pointers: Gonzalez 2, Hightower 2, Pineda, Cruz, Holton, Tims, Rolle. Rebounds: Pineda 6. Assists: Pineda 5. Steals: Y. Rodriguez 6. Half: FERG 42-20.
MHS (21-3): Whitley 15, Bucknor 15, J. Rodriguez 12, Cabanzon 7, Scott 4, Valdez 3, Ward 3, Gomez 2, A. Rodriguez 2. NW (19-5): Everett 8, Delgado 6, Pratt 6, Dumas 2, Howard 2, Walton 2. Three pointers: Whitley, J. Rodriguez, Valdez, Bucknor, Ward, Cabanzon, Pratt. Rebounds: Bucknor 17. Assists: Gomez 5. Steals: Whitley 5. Half: MHS 30-14.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Carrollton 55, Archbishop Carroll 8: CAR (10-6): Paneque 18, Rabassa 9, Eathakotti 8, Culmo 4, Williams 4, Bajandas 4, McWhorter 4, Shriver 2, McCarthy-Levy 2. Rebounds: Rabassa 5. Assists: Paneque 3. Halftime: Carr 42-2.
▪ La Salle 47, University School 31: LS (7-13): Hernandez 24, Benavides 8, Corvalan 8, Zambrano 4, Ayala 2. US: Perez 16, Epstein 10, Carey 3, Bond 2. Three-pointers: Hernandez 6, Perez 4, Corvalan 2. Halftime: LS 17-13.
▪ Ferguson 51, Norland 39: FER (20-4): Laureano 21, Pineda 10, Daniels 8, A. Rodriguez 5, Gonzalez 4, Hunter 3. NOR: Jackson 21, Smith 5, Seide 4, Jackson 4, Harris 2, Joseph 2, Rolle 1. Half: FER 26-23. Three-pointers: Jackson 5, Laureano 3, Pineda 2, Assists: Pineda 5, Laureano 5. Rebounds: Laureano 8. Steals: Laureano 6, Hunter 6. Blocks: Laureano 3.
▪ St Brendan (19-4) d. Braddock: Armas 17, Prieto 8, Alonso 6, Fraga 5, Viaros 4, E. Diaz 4, Gonzalez, 3, Berrios 3, Soublette, 2. Steals: Armas 5. Rebounds: E. Diaz 9.
▪ Coral Gables 35, Coral Reef 28: CG: (8-11) Mendez 12, Lamadriz 8, Walton 5, Luis 4, Billings 2, Cruzata 2, Flores 2. CR( 7-13): Alvarez 10, Hunte 6, Madruga 6, Khamvongsa 4, Kaminsky 2. Half: CR 15-14. Three-pointers: Hunte 2. Rebounds: Lamadriz 8. Assists: Luis 3. Steals: Billings 2, Cruzata 2, Mendez, 2, Luis 2
▪ Miami High 67, Killian 25: MHS: Bucknor 27, Wilson 11, Rodriguez 7, Scott 6, Gomez 5, Ward 5, Whitley 3, Valdez 3. KIL: Johnson 8, Tamara Grant 6, Washington 4, Tania Grant 3, Canon 2, Bell 1. Three pointers: Ward, Scott, Valdes, Bucknor, Whitley, Gomez. Rebounds: Wilson 11. Assists: Gomez 5. Steals: Rodriguez, 3, Wilson 3
▪ Gulliver Prep. 53, Mater Academy 44: GP (16-5): Pinder 19; Haymore 17; Sanders 10; Kaplan 7. Half: GP 29-20
▪ University School 48, Calvary Christian 43: CC: Sieradzan 19. US: Frye 18.
▪ Coral Park 37, Braddock 12: CP: Bravo 8, Neto 8, Quichimbo 6, Santiago 5, Da Silva 4, H. Bravo 4, Isaza 2. BRAD: Alaniz 7, Olegga 2, Lopez 2, Acendra 1. Rebounds: Da Silva 8. Steals: H. Bravo 5. Blocks: H. Bravo 2. Assists: Quichimbo, Santiago, Neto 2. Half: CP 23-5.
▪ SLAM d. Jackson: SLAM: Franco 15, Christian 12, I. Perez 6. JAX: Earon 9, Graham 4, Gross 4. Steals: Christian 5.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Miami Christian point guard Neftali Alvarez recorded a rare quadruple double in the Victors’ 103-65 win over Northwest Christian on Monday night.
Alvarez, a senior who is rated the No. 53 point guard in the nation by 247Sports.com, scored 41 points and finished with 16 assists, 16 steals and 11 rebounds.
▪ Hialeah Gardens 57, Hialeah-Miami Lakes 53: HG: Galezo 18, Lopez 13, Suarez 11 Borrell 6, Alic 6, Duncan 3. HML: Copeland 12, Hattaway 9, Flynn 9, Philius 8, Hepburn 6, Romero 4, Anderson 3, Williams 2. Rebounds: Alic 5, Lopez 5. Assists: Alic 4. Steals: Suarez 3. Three-pointers: Galezo 6.
▪ Miami Christian 103, Northwest Christian 65: Neftali Alvarez, 41 points, 16 assists, 11 rebounds, 16 steals, Diego Rivera 21 points.
▪ Braddock, 82, Coral Park 65: BRAD (8-10): Hernandez 22, Bensallam 12, Castellanos 11, Perez 9, Valdes 8. CP: Machado 20, Obando 10, Somarriba 9, Pascua 7, Morejon 7. Three-pointers: Hernandez 6, Machado 3, Obando 2, Valdes, Somarriba, Pascua 1. Steals: Castellanos 3. Rebounds: Castellanos 13. Half: BRAD 38-33.
▪ Jackson 71, St. Brendan 55: Romer, 22, Lawton 12, Jeanty 9. STB: S. Perez 15, Hernandez 12, J. Perez 10.
▪ Gulliver Prep 85, Westminster Christian 69: GP (14-7): Mashburn 29, Idlett 16, Howard 14, LaMonica 10, Taylor 7, McWhorter 7, Perry 2 WC: Montalvo 23, McCormick 21, C. Hernandez 9, Cruz 6, J. Hernandez 4, Lezcano 3, Lopez 2, Taylor 1 Three-pointers: Idlett 3, Howard 3, Mashburn 2, Montalvo 2, Taylor, Lezcano, C. Hernandez, McCormick. Rebounds: Howard 15. Assists: Idlett 4.
▪ Reagan 68, Belen Jesuit 67: RR: Marvil 37, Burgos 16, Pena 7, D. Perez 4, Gomez 3, A. Perez 1. BEL: Dajer 26, Rodriguez 19, Tinoco 8, Becerra 5, Cantens 5, Ros 2, Fernandez 2. Rebounds: Burgos 9. Assists: Burgos 5. Blocks: Burgos 4. Three-pointers: Marvil 8, Dajer 4, Pena, Rodriguez, Cantens. Half: RR 29-21.
BOYS’ SOCCER
▪ Doral 2, Mater Academy 1: Andoni Garro 2 goals. DOR: 14-2-1.
▪ Ransom Everglades 1, Somerset Academy 0 (2 OT): Carlos Esber goal. Danny Mendoza assist. Antonio Tsialas shutout. RE 10-8-2.
▪ Westminster Christian 1, Everglades Prep 0: Renzo Brambilla goal, David Barrios assist, Nico Lopez shutout. WCS: 7-5-2
▪ Miami Country Day 7, Marathon 0: Dre Medici 3 goals, Diego Oropeza 1 goal and 2 asissts, Liam Weil, Erik Pantin and Alejandro Roye 1 goal each. MCD: 14-3-2
GIRLS’ SOCCER
▪ District 15-5A final — Lourdes 8 Southwest 0: Mia Atrio 3 goals, Niki Molina 2 goals, Taylor Cosio 1 goal, Alexa Mascaro 1 goal, Fran de Zendegui 1 goal. Amanda Puig and Jackie Rodriguez combined shutout.
▪ District 14-1A final — Miami Country Day 8, Scheck Hillel 0: Maya Leoni 4 goals, Amanda Martin 2 goals, Ava Hansen and Isabella Allen 1 goal each. MCD: 14-3-2
WRESTLING
Tri-County Tournament team results: 1. Fleming Island 282.5; 2. Columbus 182.5; 3. Southwest Miami 178; 4. Hagerty 176.5; 5. Wellington 169.5; 6. Miami Palmetto 137; 7. Palm Beach Gardens 119; 8. Palmetto Ridge, Lely 114; 10. Olympic Heights 108; 11. Key West 91; 12. Hialeah Miami Lakes 82; 13. Mater Lakes 80.5; 14. North Miami 70.5; 15. Jupiter 64; 16. Jupiter Christian 60; 17. Barbara Goleman 57; 18. Coral Reef 43; 19. Seminole Ridge 42; 20. West Boca 40; 21. Royal Palm Beach 36; 22. Braddock 30; 23. Santaluces, Doral Academy 18; 25. Palm Beach Central 15; 26. Calvary Christian Academy 3.
Individual results: 106: Louis Gagliardo (Fleming Island) dec. Ryan Rowland (Hagerty) 3-2. 113: Briar Jackson (Fleming Island) dec. Justin Valdes (Columbus) 4-1. 120: Alex Godinez (Hialeah-Miami Lakes) maj. dec. Charlie Huffman (Columbus) 13-5. 126: Sebastian Melguizo (Columbus) p. Robert Saldarriaga (Wellington) 2:24. 132: Julian Hernandez (SW Miami) dec. Jaquan English (Fleming Island) 6-4. 138: Alex Urquiza (SW Miami) dec. Jared Abramson (Wellington) 7-1. 145: Cameryn Townsend (Wellington) dec. Vincent Hauser (Fleming Island) 3-0. 152: Cardeionte Wilson (Miami Palmetto) dec. Bo Perkins (Hagerty) 11-5. 160: Adrian Vidaud (SW Miami) dec. Trace Insalaco (Fleming Island) 3-2. 170: Paul Detwiler (Fleming Island) dec. Michael Fernandez (SW Miami) 7-2. 182: Colby Singletary (Palmetto Ridge) dec. Eric Saber (Wellington) 1-0. 195: Alex Bordeau (West Boca) p. Jordi Perez (Jupiter) 5:48. 220: Ryan Smenda (Fleming Island) dec. Cole Schwartzberg (Mater Lakes) 5-3. 285: Kyven Higgens (Jupiter Christian) dec. Christian Sanchez (SW Miami) 13-6.
