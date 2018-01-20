Norland pulls away from Chaminade

Miami Norland has been maddingly inconsistent at times this season for its six-time state champion coach . On Saturday, however, the Vikings put it all together in the pivotal fourth quarter to defeat Chaminade 52-47 at the RMF Magazine Respect Series Tournament.
Senior guard Omar Rolle (17 points), the barometer for the Vikings’ up and down play, lit the emotional fuse the Vikings were desperately seeking with a buzzer beating shot at the end of the third quarter and then converted two crucial free throws with 48.1 seconds left to help the Vikings end a two-game losing streak.
Chaminade’s 6-6 transfer Toumani Camara was saddled with foul trouble all night and was held to 13 points, below his 18 points average, but converted a key three-point play with 4:01 left in the fourth quarter to pull the Lions within 43-40.
The Lions’ Justinn Richardson hit his second three-pointer for the Lions with 1:09 left to make things much too interesting for the Vikings but 5-8 Jamal Moss sealed the victory when he grabbed an offensive rebound with 16 seconds left and converted a pair of free throws.
Cardinal Brown added 11 points for the Vikings and Richardson had 12 points for the Lions.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Norland 52, Chaminade 47: NOR (12-5): Moss 6, Brown 11, Gatlin 5, Blount 3, Spenkuch 2, Rolle 17, Wilkinson 4, Wilson 4. CHAM: Kaye 1, Karant 4, Richardson 12, Angeles 8, Camara 13, Franklin 9. Half: NOR 24-23. Three-pointers: Brown 1, Blount 1, Rolle 3, Richardson 2, Angeles 2.
▪ Miami High 65, La Salle 49: MHS: Clara 5, Francisco 20, Arias 11, Garcia 5, Davis 12, Applewhite 2, Marcelin 2, Ford 3, Louissaint 4, Synvrit 3. Hia: Starr 2, Polencia 2, Kome 4, Martinez 16, Reyes 10, Jordan 7, Taylor 9. Rebounds: Davis 13. Assists: Garcia 5. Steals: Davis 5. Blocks: Davis 6. Three Pointers: Arias 3, Clark, Louissaint, Francisco, Reyes.
▪ North Miami 74, Miami Springs 64: Jonas Guillaume 19 pts, 10 rbds, 10 asts; Victor Hart 22 pts, 11 rbds; Reynald Laurent 12 pts; Brandon Monestime 8 pts, 6 rbds, 3 stls.
▪ Mater Lakes 88, Hialeah Gardens 67: HG (5-5): Suarez 17, Lopez 16, Alic 12, Galezo 8, Borrell 8, Acosta 3, Marin 2, Condis 1. MLA (6-0): Largie 22, Linarez 14, Rivera 11, Starks 11, Cuevas 8, Garcia 8, Alvergara 4, Poy 4, Roque 4, Urbaez 1, Triana 1. 3-Ptrs: Galezo 2. Rebounds: Suarez 5. Assists: Suarez 5. Steals: Alic 4.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Miami High 80, Hialeah Gardens 2: Scott 12, Whitley 6, Rodriguez 17, Valdes 8, Bucknor 14, Wilson 3, Ward 12, A. Rodriguez 8. Rebounds: Bucknor 20. Steals: J. Rodriguez 7. Assists: J. Rodriguez 5. Half: MHS 51-0.
▪ La Salle 54, Somerset Academy 37: LS (5-11): Pliopa 13, Benavides 11, Yanes 10, Hernandez 6, Sol 6, Corvalan 3, Abril 2, Zambrano 2, Ayala 1. SOM: Nelson 16, Smith 13, Holmes 4, Etienne 2, Aco 2. Three-pointers: Hernandez 2, Sol 2, Nelson 2, Corvalan 1. Half: LS 23-20.
▪ Carrollton 40, Ransom Everglades 29: CAR: Mas 21, Paneque 6, Eathakotti 5, Shriver 4, San Pedro 4. Three-pointers: Mas 5. Assists: Eathakotti 5. Rebounds: Shriver 7. Half: Tied 19-19.
▪ Ferguson 90, Braddock 13: FER (16-4): Cruz 22, Gonzalez 13, Ricardo 10, Daniels 7, Y. Rodriguez 7, Terry 7, Hunter 6, A. Rodriguez 6, Charlton 6, Pineda 6. BR: Artola 9, Pozo 2, Santibanez 2. Half: FER 58-11. Three-pointers: Cruz 3, Gonzalez 1, Ricardo 1, Y. Rodriguez 1. Assists: Hunter 10. Rebounds: Daniels 8. Steals: Hunter 7. Blocks: A. Rodriguez 3.
▪ Varela 50, Sunset 31: VAR: D. Quesada 17, A. Dominguez 14, C. McWilliams 9, D. Guillama 6, A. Sarreno 4. SUN: A. Alcivar 18, A. Pena 4, S. Paulino 3, G. Gibbs 2,V. Castero 2.
▪ St. Brendan 51, Coral Gables 43: STB (15-3): Cassie Armas (12 pts, 2 stls, 3 rbds), Caro Prieto (11 pts, 2 rbds, 5 stls), Rosie Viaros (10 pts, 3 rbds, 2 sls), Emily Diaz (8 pts, 10 rbds), Dani Alonso (7 pts, 7 rbds), Isabella Gonzalez (6 rbds).
▪ Monsignor Pace 50, Miami Jackson 39: MJ: Clairs 2, Graham 4, Oliver 4, Wright 5, Eaton 6, Gross 7, Strong 11. MP: Joseph 2, Benitez 6, Whitfield 8, Domond 16, Troup-Bishop 18. Halftime: MJ 24-22. Rebounds: Domonds 16. Steals: Benitez 2. Assists: Benitez 3.
BOYS’ SOCCER
▪ Terra 1, Booker T. Washington 1: Ben Pippen goal; Sebastian Allyon assist; Estebon Leon 3 saves.
▪ La Salle 1, Key West 0: LaS 10-2-2.
▪ University School 2, Palmer Trinity 1: Gabriel Frydman and Francisco Escolar 1 goal each; Sebastian Smith and David Mizrahi 1 assist each; US 15-0-1.
▪ St. Brendan 4, Coral Shores 2: Aaron Fernandez 1 goal, 2 assists; Sebastian Touza 1 goal, 1 assist; JC Bolivar and Juanes Davila 1 goal each; StB 8-3-1.
▪ Ransom Everglades 2, Jacksonville Bolles 2: Danny Mendoza and Felipe Sarmiento 1 goal each. RE 8-7-2.
▪ Miami Country Day 6, Marathon 1: Dre Medici 1 goal; Dylan Turk 1 goal, 1 assist; Khalil Winder and Diego Oropeza 2 goals each.
▪ Miami Country Day 3, Jacksonville Bolles 1: Dre Medici 1 goal, 1 assist; Pablo Gutirrez and Dylan Turk 1 goal each; MCD 12-3-2.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
▪ Gulliver 1, Archbishop McCarthy 1: Sofia Mallardi (AM) 1 goal; Daniela Correa (G) 1 goal; Nadia Colon (AM) 1 assist; GP 8-4-1; AM 19-0-2.
▪ Cardinal Gibbons 6, Chaminade 0: Brandi Orlando and Alanna Lutchmansingh 2 goals each; CG 10-6-1.
