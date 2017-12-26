South Dade beats Coral Reef in boys’ basketball

South Dade won a district matchup game against Coral Reef 43-41 in boys’ basketball last week Wednesday.
South Dade was led by senior Gerard Marc-Lipscomb with 15 points. In addition, junior Tyrique Stevenson scored eight points.
6th Annual Gulliver Holiday Tournament — Florida Christian 63, Orange Park 57: (FC): Square 26, Perez 16, Periclise 5, Strickland 6, Lopez 3, Jimenez 3. Three pointers: Square 3, M. Perez, J. Perez. Rebounds: Square 7. Assists: Perez 6. (OP): Abate 19, Crutch 12, Mcbride 10, Elmore 6, Bryant 4, Craddock 1. Three pointers: Elmore, Mcbride, Abate. Rebounds: Crutch 7 Assists: Mcbride 6.
Hughes (OH) 65, Gulliver Prep 63: (HH): Rosado 30, Santiago 13, Smith 12, Hawkins 8, Harouna 2. Three Pointers: Rosado 2, Smith 2, Santiago 1. Rebounds: Hawkins/Santiago 10. Assists: Santiago 10. (GP): Mashburn 28, Taylor 14, Lamonica 4, Sanders 7, Idlett 5, Howard 5. Three pointers: Taylor 2, Mashburn 2, Howard. Rebounds: Howard 10. Assists: Taylor 4.
Miami Central 66, Lely 53: (MC): Willies 16, Jackson 13, Denson 11, Bruce 7, Rolle 6, Stgeorges 5, Spivey 1. Rebounds: Jackson 11. Assists: Willies 3. (LH): Noel 16, Talko 13, St. Tulus 11, Theork 5, Gerald 3, Isme 2. Three pointers: Gerald, St. Tulus. Rebounds: Isme 4. Assists: Theork 8.
Winter Park 75, North Miami Beach 69: (WP): Wilkes 28, Dehart 17, Andre 8, Joyner 8, Brown 4, Stanakis 4, Tomas 2, Kuhn 1. Three pointers: Wilkes 5, McCarney. Rebounds: Dehart 7. Assists: Brown 2. (NMB): Nunez 37, Valentin 18, Alize 7, Delinois 5, Armand 2. Three pointers: Nunez 5, Alize , Rebounds: Nunez 8. Assists: Valentin 5.
Crestcom Bank Holiday Invational in Myrtle Beach South Carolina — Miami High 51 Norcross Georgia 36: (MH) Shekinah Rachel 13, Darria Whitley 12. Rebounds: Rachel 8. Blocks: Rachel 4. Steals: Whitley 5.
