Mater Academy names Pond new football coach

Mater Academy has hired Jeff Pond as football coach. Pond was the defensive coordinator for 2015 and 2016 seasons under Rocco Casullo. Making it to regional finals both seasons and winning school’s first district title in 2016.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
▪ North Miami High 73, Miami Beach 51: Charles 15 points, four steals; Guilliaume 13 points, seven assists; Hart 11 points, four steals; Cassamajor nine points, nine rebounds; Monestime 8 points, five assists.
▪ Country Day 56, Hillel 36: MCD — Delgado 9, Escalante 7, Outten 21, Kaye 4, Stier 5, Sazant 3, Mendelson 7. HIL — Birmaher 1, Ben-shmuel 20, Givner 6, Rochman 2, Biener 9. Rebounds: Outten 14. Assists: Escalante 5. Steals: Kaye 3, Mendelson 3.
▪ Florida Christian 65, Winter Park 51: FC — Strickland 25, Square Jr. 21, Perez 15, Pericles 2, Llanes 1, Lijfrock 1. WP — Wilkes 13, Dehart 13, Ryan 6, Kuhn 5, Aydt 3, Andre 2, Brown 2, Joyner 2. Rebounds: Pericles 10. Assists: Lijfrock 2, Wilkes 2, Ryan 2.
▪ Gulliver 84, Lely 49: GP — Sanders 24, Mashburn 19, Lamonica 15, Idlett 11, Taylor 5, Schweitzer 4, Howard 4, Perry 2. LELY — Talko 15, Theork 11, Noel 6, Gerald 5, Tulus 5, Audate 5, Isme 2. Rebounds: 9. Assists: 4.
▪ Hughes (Ohio) 85, North Miami Beach 63: H — Rosado 24, Smith 23, Santiago 20, Hawkins 6, Harouna 6. (NMB): Valentin 21, Nunez 21, Armand 7, Delinois 4, Remy 3, Perrier 3, Lucas 2, Printemps 2. Rebounds: Santiago 22. Assists, Santiago 14.
▪ Orange Park 50, Miami Central 41: OP — Abate 18, Monterola 13, Bryant 6, Elmore 6, Mcbride 4. Craddock 2. MC — Willies 9, Bruce 9, Clark 8, Jackson 7, Rolle 5, St. Georges 2, Lubin 1. Rebounds: Crutch 5. Assists: Abate 4.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Mater 58, ATM 20: MA (7-3) — Alexander 7, Llanos 9, Ramirez 6, Dalmau 7, Bradley 4, Evins 5, Alicandu 2, Bogle 6, Aguilera 5, Vales 7. ATM: Becker 8, Byars 2, Torres 5, Davis 2, Torres 3. Assists: Alexander 4. Rebounds: Bowling 8. Steals: Llanos 5.
▪ Miami Christian 70, Osceola 63: Rivera 15, Hernandez 13, Diaz 12, Perez 10, Alvarez 9.
▪ North Miami 59, Hialeah Gardens 10: NM — Jean 25, Francois 12, Williams 12, Tervil 4, Joseph 4, Parham 2. HG — Foster 3, Guzman 1, Victores 6.
▪ Doral 52, SLAM 36: D — Barrios 17, Aviles 11, Rodriguez 6, Vega,Guzman 5, Perez 3, Solis 2, Lopez 2. SLAM: Franco 16, Garcia 8, Garcia 6, Perez 4, Christian 2. Rebounds: Aviles 10. Assists: Rodriguez 6. Record: Doral 11-1.
▪ Krop 58, American 9: Francois 19, Weingard 13, Joseph 7, Hornstein 6, Walker 6, Joseph 4, Knowles 3. Record: Krop 11-2.
BOYS’ SOCCER
▪ University School 8, Hialeah Educational Academy 0: Liam Borbely had a hat trick along with an assist, and Ricky Kiblisky picked up his eighth shutout of the year as the Sharks improved to 11-0-1.
▪ Doral 4, TERRA 0: Andoni Garro scored twice, and Alejandro Shulz and Christian Ramirez scored as Doral improved to 10-1-1.
▪ Belen 4, Westland Hialeah 1: Carlos Sosa scored twice, and Nicolas Sosa and Harrison Stoker added a goal apiece.
▪ Columbus 2, Miami High 0: Jose Gonzalez and Giovanni Borgeat scored for Columbus, and Eduardo Cardonne recorded his third shutout.
▪ Ransom Everglades 4, Archimedean 1: Danny Mendoza scored twice, and Nico Sabogal and Nico Guerini had goal apiece as Ransom Everglades improved to 7-5.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
▪ Calvary Christian 4, Yeshiva 3: Isabella Ahued scored the game-winner for Calvary Christian.
▪ Archimedean 8, Doctors Charter 0: Alexa Krochmal had five goals and an assist, and Emely Acobo two goals and assist for Archimedian.
▪ Coral Park 1 South Miami 0: Patricia Rodriguez scored the lone goal, and Adriana Martinez recorded the shutout for Coral Park.
▪ Coral Gables 6, Braddock 1: Amanda-Rose Cabrera scored four goals to lead Coral Gables, which improved to 14-3 with the victory.
▪ Southwest 6, Miami Beach 2: Andrea Rojas had three goals and an assist, and Kristy Suarez added three goals and an assist. Soutwest improved to 13-3.
▪ Lourdes 2, Carrolton 0: Mia Atrio and Fran de Zendegui scored, and Amanda Puig recorded the shutout for 15-1 Lourdes.
