Notre Dame commit Kevin Austin breaks Broward record

North Broward Prep wide receiver Kevin Austin, a Notre Dame commitment, broke the Broward County record for single-game receiving yards on Thursday night.

Austin (6-3, 200-pounds), who is rated the No. 20 receiver in the nation by 247Sports.com, caught seven passes for a staggering 329 yards and five touchdowns in a 58-20 win over Somerset Academy.

The total surpassed the previous mark of 324 set by Calvary Christian receiver Kyle Whitley in 2009 in a game where he set the record for most catches in a game (18).

Eagles’ quarterbacks Logan Shooster and Christian Paillet combined to throw seven touchdown passes.

BACK TO ACTION

Southridge spent four weeks without playing a football game due to Hurricane Irma.

The Spartans shook off some of that rust during an impressive 32-7 win over District 16-8A contender Palmetto on Thursday night in their first game since Sept. 1 when they beat North Miami 41-6.

Southridge, which graduated over 20 major FBS prospects of last year’s state championship team, but has relied on numerous younger players that have stepped up on a dominant defensive line.

“We lost a lot of kids on defense from last year, but a lot of the guys that filled were on the team last year so they know all the schemes and the calls that we make,” Southridge coach Billy Rolle said. “We’re young but we still have some experience on the defensive side.”

MORE FOOTBALL

▪ Miramar 35, Cypress Bay 0: Steven Williams threw three touchdown passes and an interception on 8 of 15 passing attempts for 201 yards. Terrance Horne, Jr. finished with 110 receiving yards on two touchdown catches.

▪ Chaminade-Madonna 52, Piper 0: Shaun Shivers ran for 264 yards and four touchdowns on nine carries.

▪ Douglas 19, Northeast 14: Jordan Gray finished with 12 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown to help the Eagles hang on for the victory.

▪ Benjamin 33, Pine Crest 7: Kamran Kadivar completed 14 of 32 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions. Brett Elpert led the Panthers’ defense with six tackles.

▪ More scores - Friday: Kings Academy 27, Calvary Christian 3; Cocoa 70, International School of Broward 0; Thursday: Belen Jesuit 37, Coral Reef 0; Homestead 12, Killian 7; Hialeah 42, Hialeah Gardens 6; Sunset 22, Mourning 0; Miami Springs 28, Goleman 0; North Miami 14, American 0; Coral Gables 35, Miami Beach 0; Doral 47, Mater Academy 19; Ferguson 42, Southwest 20; Keys Gate 46, Florida Christian 6; Deerfield Beach 50, Taravella 6; West Broward 33, Hollywood Hills 13; Dillard 26, Stranahan 20 (OT); Plantation 35, Flanagan 7; Nova 27, South Broward 12; South Plantation 10, Everglades 6; Pompano Beach 19, Pines Charter 8; Blanche Ely 22, Fort Lauderdale 0; Archbishop McCarthy 42, McArthur 8; Gulliver 45, Westminster Academy 6; Varela at Braddock, ppd. (lightning); Wednesday: Coral Glades 16, Coral Springs Charter 7.