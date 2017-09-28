Tajai Davis, Cardinal Gibbons blank Coconut Creek

Sophomore running back Tajai Davis scored a pair of touchdowns as Cardinal Gibbons defeated Coconut Creek 24-0 in a District 16-5A game on Thursday.
Gibbons and Creek combined for 330 yards on 33 penalties. The Chiefs alone had 193 yards on 19 penalties
“Lot of penalties, very disappointing,” Cardinal Gibbons coach Matt Dubuc said. “We are a better team than that. Can’t explain it. We didn’t play up to our caliber tonight.”
Gibbons (4-0, 1-0 in district) dominated statistically. They rushed for 194 yards and passed for another 134 yards. The Chiefs defense have also recorded 15 straight shutout quarters.
The Cougars (2-1, 0-1) were held to minus 8 yards rushing and 37 passing.
Junior quarterback Nikolas Scalzo, who has offers from Illinois and Yale, didn’t have his best game, completing 12 of 27 attempts for 116 yards and a touchdown.
Gibbons led 14-0 at the half, but that wasn’t the story during the first 24 minutes of play. The two sides combined for 18 penalties totaling 193 yards.
Regardless of the sloppy play, the Chiefs scored twice on a 1-yard run by Davis and the other on a 24 yard pass from Scalzo to Lavontae Decius.
Griffin Cerra had a 20-yard field goal in the third quarter for a 17-0 lead. Davis added a 5-yard run in the fourth quarter.
GIRLS’ VOLLEBALL
▪ Reagan d. Mater Academy (26-28, 25-14, 24-26, 25-11, 15-10): Andrea Bernal 24 kills, 19 digs. Sara Requena 13 kills, 4 aces, 12 dig. Wilnelis Giusti 45 assists, 8 aces, 12 digs. Isabella Pacheco 38 digs, 2 aces, 4 assists. Ivana Brull 11 kills.
▪ Palmetto d. Varela 25-17, 25-12, 25-13: Alyssa Gonzalez 8 kills, 5 digs; Chiara Cancela 7 kills, 6 digs; Maria Butler 5 kills. Pal 4-0.
▪ Killian d. South Dade 25-12, 25-10, 25-8: Victoria Santiago 6 aces, 4 blocks; Blossom McCumsey 8 digs, 7 kills; Marissa Berio Lebeau 4 aces, 5 kills, 5 digs.
▪ Riviera Prep d. Florida Christian 25-23, 25-23, 18-25, 25-23: Aryanah Diaz 22 kills, 5 assists, 6 digs; Ella Snayd 13 assists, 3 digs; Sophie Meagher 8 kills, 5 blocks. RP 7-4.
▪ Westminster d. Gulf Coast (16-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-19): Saskia Hernandez 14 kills, 16 digs. Natalia Martinez 12 kills, 4 aces. Ingrid Savola 32 assist, 5 kills, 4 aces. Victoria Baiter 7 kills, 3 digs. WCS 9-5.
▪ Monarch d. Taravella (25-4, 25-16, 25-14): Tia Face 7 kills, 2 blocks, 5 points, 3 aces, 3 digs. Maya Gueye 4 kills, 3 blocks, 3 points, ace. Courtney Schmitz 16 digs, 12 points, 4 aces. MON 8-2.
▪ Pace d. Edison (25-9, 25-15, 25-12): Vanessa Perez-Robles 18 assist, 7 aces, 6 digs. Gaby Perez-Robles 6 kills, 12 digs. Taj Antoine 4 kills, 6 digs, 11 points.
▪ Lourdes d. Ferguson (25-21, 25-20, 16-25, 25-20): Sabrina Garcia 4 aces, 5 kills, 3 blocks, 14 assist. Caro Baca 12 kills, 13 digs. Katia Marrero 15 digs, 4 aces. LOU 10-4.
▪ Calvary Christian d. Somerset (25-19, 25-20, 24-26, 25-23): Kaitlyn Green 14 kills, 4 blocks, 4 points. Manaia Rewi 25 assists, 16 digs, 10 kills, 8 points, ace, block. Jolan Williams 11 kills, 3 digs, block. CC 8-3.
BOYS’ GOLF
▪ Columbus 307, Belen 323, Gulliver 326, Westminster Christian 355: Roberto Nieves (Cbus) 74; Roman Lopez (Gul) 76; JP Meho (WC) 78.
▪ Ransom Everglades 157, Archbishop McCarthy 164 at Biltmore GC, par 35: Anderson Murphy (RE) 35; Zach Buttrick (RE) 38; Justin Lilly (McC) 39; CJ Cooper (McC) 39; Marc Chaneles (RE) 39.
GIRLS’ GOLF
▪ Doral 172, Ransom Everglades 181, Lourdes 214 at Miccosukee GC: Pheobe Bebel-Frankel (RE) 37; Giuliana Gomez (Dor) 39; Alejandra Sanchez (Dor) 41; Rachel Deangulo (RE) 42; Victoria Callahan (Dor) 46; Camila Ariano (Dor) 46; Megan Houchin (RE) 46; Gabriela Chavez (Lou) 46.
BOYS’ BOWLING
▪ Belen d. Gulliver 5-2 — High scores: Mason Gebhart (Gul) 166; Connor Gebhart (Gul) 157; Fernando de la Lama (Bel) 157; Alexis Agreda (Bel) 156. High series: Alexis Agreda (Bel) 415. Bel 3-1.
