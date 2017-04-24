South Florida players, teams alive at state tennis tournament

Calvary Christian's Caitlyn Kahn advanced to the semifinals of the state tennis tournament on Monday while the teams from Doral, Belen Jesuit and Ransom Everglades kept their hopes of winning a state championship going.
Kahn beat Julia-Rose Siegler of Miami Country Day 2-6, 7-5, 10-8, in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A singles' tournament at Sylvan Lake Park in Sanford.
Both Kahn and Siegler had first-round byes.
Kahn will meet top-seeded Samantha DiMaio of Winter Park's Trinity Prep in Tuesday's semifinal round.
In the Class 3A girls' team tournament in Altamonte Springs, Doral moved into the semifinals by beating Largo thanks to singles' wins from Valeria Ray and Isabel Taboada.
Doral will square off against Gulf Coast in Tuesday's semifinals.
The boys' team from Belen Jesuit also advanced in the 3A tournament by beating Braden River on Monday.
The Wolverines will face Fort Myers on Tuesday morning in the semifinals.
In the Class 1A girls' tournament in Casselberry, Ransom Everglades beat Sarasota's Out-of-Door Academy to move into the semifinal round.
St. Stephen's of Bradenton beat Westminster Christian in the opening round.
In the Class 3A singles tournament in Altamonte Springs, Mourning's Tom Jaworski won his opening round match before falling to second-seeded David Vilys of Naples Gulf Coast in the semifinals.
On the girls' side, Karla Mendez of Pines Charter also won her opening-round match before bowing out to top-seeded Sasha Belaya or Viera.
3A INDIVIDUALS
At Sanlando Park, Altamonte Springs
Boys' singles: Tom Jaworski (Mourning) d. Aaron Wang (Tampa King) 3-6, 6-4, 10-5; David Vilys (Naples Gulf Coast) d. Jaworski 6-1, 6-3. Boys’ doubles: Tom Jaworski and Edward Luca def .Hayden Essery and Skyler Haynes of Gulf Breeze 6-4, 4-6, 10-6 to advance to the semifinals.
Girls' singles: Karla Mendez (Pines Charter) d. Alejandra Fernandez-Mora (Bartow) 6-0, 6-0; Sasha Belaya (Viera) d. Mendez 6-4, 6-0.
1A INDIVIDUALS
At Sylvan Lake Park, Sanford
Girls' singles: Caitlyn Kahn (Calvary Christian) d. Julia-Rose Siegler (Miami Country Day) 2-6, 7-5, 10-8.
3A TEAM TOURNAMENT
At Sanlando Park, Altamonte Springs
Boys: Belen Jesuit d. Braden River; Girls: Doral d. Largo.
1A TEAM TOURNAMENT
At Red Bug Lake Park, Casselberry
Boys: Ransom Everglades d. Sarasota Out-of-Door Academy. Number 1 Doubles:John Michael Holtmann Antonio Mora Win 6-1, 6-1. Number 2 Doubles: Samuel Rubell Grant Dill Win 6-4, 6-1. Number 1 Singles: John Michael Holtmann Win 5-2, Ret. Number 5 Singles: Patrick Visan Win 6-0, 6-4. Girls: Bradenton St. Stephen's d. Westminster Christian.
SOFTBALL
▪ District 14-9A Semifinals — Coral Gables 11, Coral Park 1 (5 innings): WP Angie Bonilla(8-3) 5 IP, ER, 3H, BB, 10K; LP Kat Gonzalez; Ali Bonilla 4-4, triple, 2 RBI, run; Ashley Knapp 1-2 triple, 2 RBI, run; Natalie Regalado 1-2 RBI,2 HBP, SB, 3 runs. CG 16-7; CP 5-14.
▪ District 14-9A Semifinals — Hialeah 24, Krop 11: WP: J.D. Barrio (7-1) CG 7 innings; Top performers: Susana Gonzalez 3-4, 3 rbis, 3 runs; Kimbo Lopez 3-5, 4 rbis, 2 runs; Chelsy Hernandez 3-4, 2 rbis, 3 runs; Hialeah High (14-7).
▪ American (16-7) 12 vs. Hialeah Gardens 0: W: Ashley Alfonso (13-7), 4 IP, 8 Ks; L: Jonayra; Top Performers: Tyenna Colon 2 for 3; 2 RBIs, SB; Keiana Williams 1 for 1; HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R, SB; Alexis Guzman 1 for 3; HR, 3 RBIs, R.
▪ Coral Springs Charter 15, Pine Crest 0
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
▪ HML defeats Miami High 25-19 25-20 25-18: Andrew Uria 6 kills 10 digs, Marvin Castellon 8 kills 16 digs, Franky Zamora 5 kills 20 assists 12 digs, Abraham Castillo 7 kills 11 digs. Record 19-4.
Comments