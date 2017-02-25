Orange Bowl football showcase brings exposure to unrecognized talent

0:42 Miami Country Day team celebrates winning county-best fourth state title in a row Pause

0:34 High school basketball player gets technical foul for breaking out dance moves

1:18 SOBEWFF Burger Bash leaves thousands overstuffed and happy

1:55 Crowds demand end to stand your ground law at Trayvon Martin vigil

0:46 Texas transgender wrestler advances to state championship final

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

1:32 Trayvon Martin's parents on decision not to charge Zimmerman with hate crime

1:55 'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys

0:26 Key deer infected with screwworm on road to recovery