South Miami, Palmetto advance to GMAC championship

Palmetto entered this boys’ basketball season with increased expectations.
And after enduring a few tough losses, it looks like the Panthers are starting to hit their stride when it counts.
Palmetto followed up its impressive victory over perennial contender Norland by defeating North Miami 67-56 on Wednesday night to advance to the GMAC tournament championship.
The Panthers (17-7) had four players score in double figures led by Josmel Martinez’s 19 points. Mikal Starks finished with 14 points, seven assists and four steals. Jordan Hamburger had 12 points, and Danilo Castellano had 11.
Alex Rodriguez led Palmetto on the boards with 14 rebounds.
Palmetto, which has hopes of advancing to the regional playoffs for the first time in four years, won its third consecutive game and earned a shot at South Miami in the GMAC final on Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the Cobras’ gym.
North Miami (18-5), which beat Coral Gables in the quarterfinal round, closed to within two at the start of the fourth quarter before Palmetto increased its lead to 10 points midway through the period and eventually pulled away.
Richard Charles had 12 points while Jonas Gulliaume, Makerere Williams and Donte Innocent each had 10 to lead the Pioneers.
Palmetto head coach Marcos Molina was unable to coach Wednesday night’s game due to the death of his mother. Assistant coach Lex Ordoqui coached the game and said he will again Thursday night.
GMAC semifinal — South Miami 54, Southridge 44: A duel broke out between Oklahoma State-bound senior Zack Dawson of South Miami and sophomore Toru Dean of Southridge Wednesday night.
Dawson finished with 31 points, and Dean helped the Spartans keep up for a while with 23 points. But in the end, the Cobras’ depth and size helped them prevail as fellow OSU commit Latravian Glover scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
SM (21-3): Dawson 31, Arnold 2, Tyler 5, Glover 14, Lopez 2. SR (18-3): Dean 23, Figueroa 2, Quinones 4, Damon 4, Deguerre-Jean 4, Flenor 7. Half: SM 25-17. Three-pointers: Dean 2, Quinones, Tyler.
PAL (17-7): Castellano 11, Shinhoster 2, Hamburger 12, Rodriguez 5, Menendez 4, Starks 14, Martinez 19. NM (18-5): J. Gulliaume 10, G. Gulliaume 8, Williams 10, Charles 12, Monestime 4, Simeus 2, Innocent 10. Half: PAL 37-28. Three-pointers: Castellano 3, Hamburger 2, Williams 2, Charles 2. Rebounds: Rodriguez 13. Assists: Starks 7. Steals: Starks 4.
MORE BOYS’ BASKETBALL
BCAA Quarterfinals — Blanche Ely 76, Pines Charter 38: Nicholas Stampley provided the defensive anchor inside to help RMF Magazine No. 6 Blanche Ely pull away in the second quarter in the BCAA Big 8 Boys’ Championship quarterfinals on Wednesday.
Stampley’s versatility to defend the post and switch out on shooters fueled a fast-break attack that eventually overwhelmed Pines Charter.
Stampley, who had 14 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks, said the Tigers will settle for nothing less than a Big 8 Finals rematch with rival Dillard on Saturday
“Coach [Melvin] Randall always preaches about defense — it takes energy and pride,” Stampley said. “My role is to be the tough guy inside that is taking charges, boxing out, rebounding and being a defensive presence. We all play a role here. Nobody gets outside their game. We are hoping for it to be us and Dillard in the Finals. We want Dillard.”
Ely (21-5) took a 19-14 lead into the second quarter and took command by outscoring the Jaguars 20-3 in the second quarter.
Joshua Scott had 15 points to lead the Tigers, but it was Michael Forrest (13 points) who fueled the decisive spurt with back-to-back three-pointers. Jordan Strowbridge banked in a three-pointer, and Stampley added a dunk and lay-in as part of a 13-0 blitz.
Eddani Brathwaite led the Jaguars with 13 points.
Ely advances to face the Piper-Cardinal Gibbons winner on Friday at 6.
In other Big 8 action, Dillard’s Jordan Wright helped the top-ranked ranked Panthers stave off a late fourth quarter rally from Nova to beat the Titans 95-77.
Dillard opened a 24-point third quarter lead only to see Nova, sparked by a game-high 20 points from Devante Thompson and 17 points from Anthony Byrd, close the deficit to 73-60 with 4:39 left in the fourth quarter on Byrd’s three-pointer.
Wright, however, scored nine of the Panthers’ next 13 points to keep the Titans at bay. Wright finished with a team-high 19 points, Bryce Oliver added 14 points, and Mike Johnson added 10 points off the bench.
Blanche Ely 76, Pines Charter 38: PC (17-8): Exameau 5, Davis 4, DeBuck 2, Brathwaite 13, Hardy 10, Wyche 1, Oprey 2, Ujabor 1. BE (21-5): Taylor 13, Rogers 7, McCutcheon 4, Forrest 13, Scott 17, Strowbridge 8, Stampley 14. Half: Ely 39-17. 3-Ptrs: Forrest 3, Taylor 2, Strowbridge 2, Rogers, McCutcheon, Brathwaite, Hardy, Exameau.
Dillard 95, Nova 77: Nova (15-7): Griffin 9, Thompson 20, Byrd 17, Hollis 2, Hart 3, Bennett 3, Nixon 9, Duperoux 8. DIL (20-4): Wright 19, Oliver 14, Coddington 4, Garner 13, K. Smith 6, Bartley 5, Sellars 1, R. Johnson 4, Gray 8, Jordan 5, Gadson 6, M. Johnson 10. Half: Dill 37-24. 3-Ptrs: Griffin 2, Byrd 2, Garner 2, Smith 2, M. Johnson, Bartley.
FABIAN LYON
▪ Hillel 45, Doctors Charter 39: DC: Russou 14, Romanik 9, Turner 9, Partridge 4, David 3. HIL (12-10): Ayache 18, Klainbaum 10, Brener 6, Taieb 4, Rosenthal 3, Givner 2, Ben-Shmuel 2. Half: HIL 36-21. 3-Ptrs: Ayache 5. Rebounds: Brener 6. Assists: Klainbaum 5. Steals: Givner 3.
▪ Belen Jesuit 67 Monsignor Pace: 46: BEL: A.Rodriguez 7, Dajer: 19, Carrillo 11, Torres de Navarra 13, Ros 1, Rosell 2, Tinoco 3, Bravo 6, Seda 5. MP: Joseph 4, Diaz 1, Carter 3, Rodriguez 6, Smart 9, Yalledy 4, Shaw 2, Cowins 2, Paula 7, Perez 3, Frazier 5. Half: BEL 33-22. 3-Ptrs: Dajer 3, Torres De Navarra, Bravo. Rebounds: Carrillo 8. Assists: Rodriguez 5. Steals: Torres De Navarra.
▪ Palmetto 67, North Miami 56: PLM: Garald Cassamajor 8 pts, 8 rbs; Makerere Williams 10 pts, 5 rbs; Richard Charles 12 pts.
▪ Pine Crest 65, North Broward Prep 57: PC (15-7): Brett Haeffner 18 pts, 13 rebs; AJ Haeffner 9 pts, 8 rebs; Scotty Pippen 12 pts, 11 rebs, 6 asts, 4 stls; Alex Vertus 12 pts. Half: PC 34-32.
▪ Tuesday - Jackson 51, Miami Northwestern 43: JAX: Nathaniel Ferguson 12 pts, Wendell Petit-Homme 10 pts, Leron Garnette 10 pts.
▪ Tuesday - Palm Glades Prep Academy 71, Brito 43: PGPA (8-8): Appleby 14, Castillo 13, Ramirez 3, Canales 3, Francois 19, Brown 18. BRT: Lipman 14. 3-Ptrs: Appleby 2, Castillo 2, Canales, Francois, Ramirez. Lipman. Rebounds: Francois 10. Assists: Castillo 10. Steals: Appleby 9.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
▪ District 16-5A Semifinal: Gulliver Prep 58, Ransom Everglades 15: GULL (19-9): Thomas 18, Haymore 14, Berman 9, Kaiser 6, Tyre 5, Pinder 2, Joseph 2, Hall 2. Half: GP 32-4.
▪ District 16-5A Semifinal: Keys Gate 65, Westminster Christian 43: KG: Denis 23, Moore 20, Klinar 11, Velez 7, Castaneda 4. WC: Poveda 23, Coakley 6, Montes 6, Nembrini 4, Benitez 2, Searles 2. Half: KG 39-21. 3-Ptrs: Klinar 3, Velez 2, Moore 2. Rebounds: Denis 16. Assists: Jones 7. Steals: Moore 7.
▪ District 16-6A Semifinal: Archbishop McCarthy 54, Hallandale 50: AM: (18-7): Ca. Soto 17, McCray 15, Shinn 8, Juriga 5, M. Grimaldo 5, Goodwin 4. HALL (14-12): Walters 21, Heaven 9, Thenisha 8, Essence 2.
▪ District 15-7A Playoff: Central 65, North Miami Beach 11: CENT: Mosquera 5, Jenkins 13, Thompson 6, Hall 6, Dossous 10, Frbie 7, Bain 6, Daniel 12.
▪ Tuesday - District 15-5A Semifinal: Monsignor Pace 44, Booker T. Washington 38: BTW: Nelson 4, Durant 5, Pierre-Louis 1, Godwin 6, Burgess 15, Brown 2, Burke 5, MP: Whitfield 5, Troup-Bishop 20, Pratt 7, Joseph 6, Domond 6. Half: BTW 22-15. 3-Ptrs: Burgess 2. Rebounds: Domond 12. Assists: Whitfield 3. Steals: Troup-Bishop 5.
▪ Tuesday - District 15-5A Semifinal: Edison 34, LaSalle 21: Edison is 18-4.
▪ Tuesday - District 16-8A Semifinal: Mater 59, Mourning 23. MTR (14-11): Anduja 18, Osorio 14, Alicandu 7, Vinales 6, Frometa 5, Dalmau 3, Ramirez 2, Marrero 2, Bogle 2. ATM: Collazo 15, Moise 6, Zaky 2. Half: MTR 30-11. 3-Ptrs: Anduja 2, Collazo 2, Frometa, Alicandu. Rebounds: Osorio 10. Assists: Alicandu 5. Steals: Ramirez 5. Blocks: Osorio 2.
▪ Tuesday - District 16-5A Quarterfinal: Ransom Everglades 42, Carrollton 24: RE: Schatz 9, Quanstrom 14, Sekoff 9, Diaz 6, Hawkins 4. CARR: Mas 6, Paneque 7, Bajandas 3, Eathakotti 6, Middleton 2. Half: RE 24-11. 3-Ptrs: Quanstrom, Sekoff, Mas. Rebounds: Diaz 12. Assists: Schatz 3, Quanstrom 3. Steals: Quanstrom 5.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
▪ Belen 13, Hialeah 11: Fede Tamborrel 6 goals; Joey Balerdi 3 Goals, 5 assists; Tomas Kurzan 1 goal, 2 assists; Norbert Menendez 1 goal, 1 assist; Jose Chaviano 1 goal, 1 assist; Max Belisario 1 goal; Erick Labrador 10 saves. Belen 1-0.
Gulliver signings
Eleven Gulliver Prep Raiders signed National Letters of Intent to play sports at the collegiate level.
“We are extremely proud of our students who have made the decision to continue their academic and athletic careers at the university level,” said Gulliver Head of Schools Frank Steel. “It is through hard work and determination that these student-athletes have been able to take this next step toward fulfilling their dream to play the sport they love at the college level. I look forward to following each of their careers as they continue to excel in the classroom and on the field.”
The signees are: Armando Alonso, Football, University of Virginia; Brianna Austin, Soccer, Villanova University; Samantha Earle, Soccer, University of Florida; Nina Fernandez, Soccer, Catholic University; Harrison Herskowitz, Football, Dartmouth University; Kayla Jensen, Softball, University of Buffalo; Caio Jordao, Water Polo, Bucknell University; Jordan Lyon, Football, Ave Maria University; DeWayne Terry, Football, Dartmouth University; Mikayla Thomas, Basketball, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU); Monica Zabian, Soccer, Florida Institute of Technology.
Pine Crest signings
Thirteen student-athletes from Pine Crest School’s Class of 2017 committed to playing sports at the collegiate level.
“This is a special day for our student-athletes and the pinnacle of their pre-collegiate athletic achievement,” said Jeff Johnson, Pine Crest School Athletic Director. “Getting to this point takes years of dedication, perseverance, and at times, having to meet challenges with grit and tenacity. These student-athletes have balanced conditioning, practices, and competitions with a challenging academic workload. We are proud to know that they will represent Pine Crest at the collegiate level.”
The signees are Ariana Altieri, Volleyball, Williams College; Amanda Anderson, Lacrosse, Bowdoin College; Matt Becker, Lacrosse, Swarthmore College; Kylie Bruder, Volleyball, University of Illinois; Carly Feldman, Tennis, Washington University in St. Louis; Amanda Gibson, Soccer, Babson College; Jake Kessinger, Baseball, Emory University; Johnny Pereira, Swimming, Carnegie Mellon University; Juliette Pozzuoli, Diving, University of Pennsylvania; Jacob Singer, Baseball, Emory University; Christian Soderberg, Swimming, Boston University; Stephanie Taylor, Tennis, Emory University; Sam Wurth, Baseball, Lehigh University.
In November, three Pine Crest student-athletes signed National Letters of Intent, bringing the total to 16 for Pine Crest’s Class of 2017.
Send To
To submit varsity high school sports results, email hssports@miamiherald.com.
Comments