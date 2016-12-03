American Heritage tops Tampa Jesuit 21-14, advances to 5A state final

Running back Shaun Shivers, quarterback Henry Colombi and receiver Xavier Williams explain how the Lions stuck together under new coach Dameon Jones after former coach Jason Milgrom surprisingly stepped down on Sunday.
Stanford Samuels III, an All-American cornerback and Florida State commitment, talks about his father Stanford II taking over as coach at defending Class 8A state champion Flanagan on the first day of fall practice on Mon., Aug. 1, 2016.
Coral Springs Charter pitcher Ally Muraskin talks after winning her second consecutive state championship. Coral Springs Charter won the Class 5A state softball title with a 9-2 win over Bradenton Bayshore on Saturday, May 7,2016.