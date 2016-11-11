Deerfield Beach beats Western to set up rematch with Flanagan in regional semifinals

The rematch is set.
The Deerfield Beach football team saw to it with a 27-13 victory over Western in a Class 8A regional quarterfinal Friday at Deerfield Beach High.
The Bucks (8-2) will play at Flanagan next Friday in a regional semifinal, the same playoff round in which they lost to the defending state champion Falcons 17-0 last year
Deerfield improved to 16-4 all-time in home first-round playoff games.
Senior quarterback Nick Holm, who did not play in the Bucks’ loss to Cardinal Gibbons last week with a right shoulder injury, passed for 231 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for another.
Western (8-3) got a late touchdown when Darius Maxwell completed a 25-yard pass to Steffan Fernand with 1:04 to play.
The Wildcats are now 0-6 all-time in playoff games.
Deerfield Beach actually trailed 7-6 early in the second quarter following 55-yard interception return by Western linebacker Jordan Chambers.
It was all Bucks from there.
Holm threw scoring passes of 64 yards to Alton Allen and 45 yards to Daewood Davis for a 20-7 lead. Holm added a 4-yard run before the half.
