Easy 35-0 victory for St. Thomas Aquinas against Palm Beach Lakes

Four first-quarter touchdowns helped propel host St. Thomas Aquinas to a 35-0 victory over Palm Beach Lakes (8-3) in the Region 4-7A quarterfinal Friday night. The Raiders (8-2) will face Palm Beach Dwyer in the semifinal next week.
St. Thomas Aquinas’ first score came on a 24-yard run by Michael Epstein. A 10-yard touchdown catch by Jonathan Moore from Jake Allen put the Raiders up 13-0.
During a span of 20 seconds late in the first quarter, Aquinas scored on a blocked punt that was returned 22 yards by Grayson Crozier, and Trenell Troutman next returned a backward pass for a 18-yard score.
The second quarter was scoreless. The Raiders went into halftime with 85 penalty yards and finished the game with 130.
Troutman added another touchdown in the third quarter when he returned an interception 41 yards.
St. Thomas Aquinas is currently ranked 35th in the nation and third in the state by Maxpreps.
