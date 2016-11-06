Ely football team pulls out 13-7 Soul Bowl victory over Dillard in overtime

The 2016 version of the annual “Soul Bowl” between Dillard and Blanche Ely won’t go down as a classic by any stretch of the imagination.
But despite the sloppy play by both sides, Ely managed to win in overtime when quarterback Ward Karinzo completed a 27-yard touchdown pass to Stanley Bolden for a 13-7 victory at Lockhart Stadium on Saturday night.
The Tigers (3-6) have won six of the past eight meetings and lead the overall series 25-20-2.
Dillard (6-3) fumbled on its first play of overtime and the ball was recovered by Jacoby Roberts. Despite the loss, the Panthers will host Miami Carol City in a Class 6A regional quarterfinal next Friday.
After an uneventful first quarter by both teams, Dillard struck first with 5:07 left in the first half on a 40-yard run for a touchdown by running back George Golden for a 7-0 lead.
Ely’s stagnant offense awakened for one play when Karinzo threw a 60-yard pass to Bolden for a touchdown that tied the score at 7 just before the half.
