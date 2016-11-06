Broward High Schools

November 6, 2016 12:59 AM

Ely football team pulls out 13-7 Soul Bowl victory over Dillard in overtime

By Dave Brousseau

Special to the Miami Herald

The 2016 version of the annual “Soul Bowl” between Dillard and Blanche Ely won’t go down as a classic by any stretch of the imagination.

But despite the sloppy play by both sides, Ely managed to win in overtime when quarterback Ward Karinzo completed a 27-yard touchdown pass to Stanley Bolden for a 13-7 victory at Lockhart Stadium on Saturday night.

The Tigers (3-6) have won six of the past eight meetings and lead the overall series 25-20-2.

Dillard (6-3) fumbled on its first play of overtime and the ball was recovered by Jacoby Roberts. Despite the loss, the Panthers will host Miami Carol City in a Class 6A regional quarterfinal next Friday.

After an uneventful first quarter by both teams, Dillard struck first with 5:07 left in the first half on a 40-yard run for a touchdown by running back George Golden for a 7-0 lead.

Ely’s stagnant offense awakened for one play when Karinzo threw a 60-yard pass to Bolden for a touchdown that tied the score at 7 just before the half.

Related content

Broward High Schools

Comments

Videos

American Heritage survives Northwestern rally

View more video

Sports Videos