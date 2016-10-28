Flanagan takes down Chaminade for eighth victory in a row

Host Flanagan made it eight consecutive wins by knocking off Chaminade-Madonna 20-6 on Thursday night. Both teams entered the game with impressive win streaks, but Chaminade was unable to add a seventh consecutive win.
Junior quarterback Desjuan Kearse scored the first Flanagan touchdown on a 15-yard run midway through the first quarter.
“We just played, tough, hard, physical and executed the game plan,” Kearse said.
Dwayne Boyles came up with the biggest defensive play of the game when he scooped up a fumble and returned it for a 34-yard Falcons touchdown.
“It was crazy, I just saw the ball and knew I had to scoop and score,” Boyles said.
Wilfredo Renderos connected on a 38-yard field goal as time expired in the first half. Renderos added a 37-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. Late in the fourth, Chaminade got on the scoreboard thanks to an 11-yard catch by Xavier Williams on a pass from Daelen Menard.
The Falcons (8-1, 6-0) will start their 8A state championship repeat attempt next month, hosting the loser of Friday’s Deerfield Beach-Piper matchup. Chaminade (7-2, 3-0) will host Cardinal Newman in the first round.
“We need to stay focused, be ready, listen to the coaches and we can take state again,” Kearse said. “We’re going to do it.”
Kearse led Flanagan with 105 passing yards and 37 rushing yards on 11 carries. Shaun Shivers led Chaminade with 45 rushing yards on 13 carries.
Flanagan will host St. Thomas Aquinas next week.
