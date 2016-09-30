Boyd Anderson scores 15 in fourth, tops Dillard

Tahjon McKinney-Cole’s 28-yard touchdown reception from Shabazz Telfort with 8:09 left in the third quarter was more than enough for Boyd Anderson.
As a result the Cobras defeated Dillard 29-7 in a District 15-6A game in Lauderdale Lakes on Friday.
It was the Cobras sixth straight win over their rival.
Gregory Jean’s 85-yard kickoff return answered Dillard quarterback sneak by Moise Francois for a score with 8:42 left.
Boyd Anderson scored 15 points in the final quarter.
“We figured it would be a tight game,” Boyd Anderson coach Quincy Woods said. “This was huge for us. We want to make sure we win our district games.”
There were no bonus points by either Boyd Anderson (4-1, 1-0 in district) and Dillard. (3-2, 0-1); poor execution on offense by both sides kept the scoring at a minimum through the first half.
“We came out in the second half and took it to them” said Telfort, who finished the game with two touchdown passes.
“This was a real big win for us. We wanted this one badly.”
Only a 13-yard run by senior running back Willie Hunt gave Boyd Anderson a 7-0 lead at halftime.
Dillard has been held to 14 or fewer points against the Cobras over the past 10 meetings.
Dillard’s only threat came on a fake punt late in the second quarter when Moise Francois found Malik Washington for 48 yards to the Cobras 33.
The threat ceased on a Michael Nesbitt interception.
