Hollywood Bowl: Deon Jones’ touchdowns lifts McArthur over rival Bulldogs

Quarterback Deon Jones rushed for two touchdowns, including the eventual game winner on a 1-yard sneak to lead McArthur to a 24-21 victory over South Broward in a District 15-7A opener Friday at McArthur Stadium in Hollywood.
Dominick Watt had a huge reception of 40 yards between two South Broward defenders on a third-down play putting the ball at the Bulldogs 28.
Steven Evans sealed the victory for the Mustangs (4-0, 1-0 in district) when he intercepted a South Broward pass with less than a minute remaining.
The Mustangs have now won four of the last five meetings against the Bulldogs (3-1, 0-1).
South Broward quarterback Tyrese Smith his team in position for a win passing for 226 of his 281 yards in the second half and two touchdowns.
Akeen Hayes caught a 81-yard scoring strike off a deflected pass and another for 55 yards that gave Broward a 21-17 lead with 5:01 left in the fourth quarter.
Jones had just given McArthur a 17-14 lead on his 25-yard run with. 7:09 left to play.
In the long history of this rivalry, never have both teams qualified for the playoffs in the same year, so the district win for McArthur looms large
Its been too long of a playoff drought for McArthur and South Broward. The two Hollywood schools have a combined for 14 years without playing in a regional playoff game.
The Bulldogs last made the playoffs in 2010, which incidentally was the last time they had a winning season, As for McArthur they’ve been waiting since 2008.
The last time McArthur and South Broward met while undefeated was in 2009 when they were both 4-0 prior to that game. The Bulldogs were winners 27-26 and went on to earn a playoff berth.
The Bulldogs led 7-5 in what was a penalty filled first half, which was the cause of inconsistency of the two offenses.
South Broward pieced together the only touchdown drive on a 3-play, 51-yard drive in the first quarter. Timothy Nelson caught a 31-pass from Smith and two plays later Najha Edwards scored from 18 yards out for the 7-0 lead
McArthur closed within two of lead on a 23-yard field goal from Thomas Zaputa and a on a safety when Hinsky Pailent tackled Smith in the end zone.
South Broward shot themselves in the foot with 166 yards in penalties.
Comments