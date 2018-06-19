Beloved longtime local high school football coach dead at 43

Carol City's football team, winners of five state championships and a program that has produced NFL standouts such as Allen Hurns, Ricky Jean-Francois, Kenny Phillips and Santana Moss, endured one of its toughest losses Tuesday afternoon with the passing of longtime beloved assistant coach Andre Stafford.
Chiefs coach Benedick Hyppolite said Stafford, known lovingly at Carol City and in the community as Coach Dre, had a stroke during the team's off-season workout on campus Tuesday and did not survive. Stafford was 43.
"Damn coach I’m speechless... you taught us how to go to war and showed us how to be men. A true CHIEF... RIP," Marvin Hill wrote on Stafford's Facebook page.
Stafford played at Carol City under legendary coach Walt Frazier and then coached beside him and those who followed Frazier, who retired in 2007. The Chiefs won state titles when Stafford was on staff in 2003 and 2016.
He was serving under Hyppolite as the associate head coach and was also the school's Dean of Discipline as well as the wrestling and girls' flag football coach. Carol City recently honored Stafford as its Girls' Coach of the Year.
Hyppolite said Stafford is survived by his son, who is a sophomore receiver on the team.
