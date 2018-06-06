Six UM, 2 FIU players selected on final day

After being shut out on the first two days of the MLB Draft, University of Miami and FIU players finally heard their names called on Wednesday, the final day of the draft.
The assigned pick value for every Day Three selection (rounds 11-30) is $125,000. Any team that exceeds that total will have it count against their bonus pool.
As for the Canes, six of their players were picked on Wednesday: right-hander Frankie Bartow (11th round, Nationals); third baseman Romy Gonzalez (18, White Sox); right-hander Andrew Cabezas (18, Twins); outfielder Danny Reyes (28, Tigers); left-hander Jeb Bargfeldt (29, Tigers); and left-hander Michael Mediavilla (34, Brewers).
Two FIU players were selected: right-hander Andres Nunez (29, Royals) and left-hander Aaron Soto (32, White Sox).
Meanwhile, nine current or former Miami Dade College players were picked this week. From the current roster, drafted were: second baseman Brian Rey (13, Reds); outfielder Adrian Ramos (19, Blue Jays); right-hander Yusniel Padron-Artilles (22, Red Sox); right-hander Nelson Alvarez (23, Padres); outfielder Gabriel Rodriguez (31, Braves); and shortstop Abdiel Layer (40, Giants).
Three former MDC stars were selected: Maine catcher Christopher Bec (5, Blue Jays); South Carolina right-hander Eddy Demurias (27, Reds); and St. Thomas University catcher Nelson Mompierre (29, Mets).
Three Nova Southeastern University players were picked this week: catcher Jake Anchia (7, Mariners); right-hander Devin Conn (19, Astros); and right-hander Joe Strzelecki (34, Marlins).
Two St. Thomas University catchers were picked this week: Elih Marrerro (8, Red Sox) and Mompierre, who played junior college at MDC.
Six players were drafted on Wednesday from Miami-Dade or Broward high schools: Miami Beach High outfielder Brandon Perez (32, Red Sox); Gulliver catcher Adrian Del Castillo (36, White Sox); Stoneman Douglas third baseman John Rodriguez (37, Rays); Westminster Christian shortstop Henry Vilar (37, Cubs); Miami Sunset first baseman Michael Suarez (38, Padres); and American Heritage second baseman Cory Acton (39, Tigers).
Here are other players with local ties who were drafted on Wednesday:
▪ South Florida Bulls third baseman David Villar, who is from American Heritage, was drafted in the 11th round (Giants).
▪ Texas A&M right-hander Stephen Kolek, the brother of Marlins prospect Tyler Kolek, was picked in the 11th round (Dodgers).
▪ Duke shortstop Zach Kone, who played at Fort Lauderdale Pine Crest, was drafted in the 13th round (Pirates).
▪ Indian River right-hander Tyler Suellentrop of St. Thomas Aquinas went in the 14th round (Mariners).
▪ FAU left-hander Jake Miednik of Stoneman Douglas went in the 20th round (Indians).
▪ ASA Miami right-hander Leudeny Pineda was drafted in the 26th round (A’s).
▪ Stetson left-hander Joey Gonzalez of Miami Killian went in the 28th round (Astros).
▪ Tennessee Tech shortstop John Ham of Somerset Academy went in the 31st round (Orioles).
▪ Former Coral Springs Charter and current Tennessee catcher Benito Santiago Jr., the son of the former All-Star, went in the 34th round (Cardinals).
Marlins Selections
The Marlins wrapped up their first draft under their new ownership group on Wednesday selecting pitchers with 19 of their final 30 picks with 17 of them college pitchers.
Their selections were: Meridian Community College CF Davis Bradshaw (11th round), University of Kansas RHP Zack Leban (12th), C Keegan Fish, Ohio Lakota West High (13th), RHP Eli Villalobos, Long Beach State (14th), RHP Zach Greene, South Alabama (15th), RHP Sam Bordner, Louisville (16th), LHP Alex Vesia, Cal State East Bay (17th), RHP Zach Wolf, Seattle U. (18th), RHP Justin Evans, Columbus State U. (19th), RHP Cam Baird, Texas State (20th), RF Connor Grant, North Greenville U. (21st), Milton Smith, Jr., Meridian CC (22nd), RHP Giovanni Lopez, U. Missouri Columbia (23rd), RHP Nathan Alexander, UT San Antonio (24th), SS Luke Jarvis, Auburn (25th) RHP Tyler Jones, Wichita State (26th), LF Harrison Dinicola, Texas A&M Corpus Christi (27th), SS Gunnar Schubert, Gonzaga, R/R (28th), RHP C.J. Carter, Troy (29th), LHP Garrett McDaniels, Pee Dee Academy (30th), OF Steve Scott, Vanderbilt (31st), RHP Jake Norton, Stephen F. Austin (32nd), SS Andrew Martinez, UC Santa Barbara (33rd), RHP Joe Strzelecki, Nova Southeastern (34th), RHP Jackson Rose, Minnesota (35th), RHP Riley Egloff, Colorado Heritage HS (36th), RHP Robby Martin, Tampa Jefferson (37th), RHP Bryce Miller, Blinn College (38th), 3B Andrew Turner, Long Island U. (39th), LHP Andrew Miller, Kentucky (40th).
