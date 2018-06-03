Photo Gallery: Pace & St. Thomas win State baseball championships | Sat., June 2, 2018

Saint Thomas Aquinas HS players charger pitcher Isaiah Hood (11) as they defeat Sarasota HS in the Class 8A Finals in the FHSSA Baseball State Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, June 2, 2018. St. Thomas won 8-4.
Saint Thomas Aquinas HS players jump on each other after defeating Sarasota HS in the Class 8A in the FHSSA Baseball State Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, June 2, 2018.
Saint Thomas Aquinas HS Matt Archer (1) leaps as Andres Antonini (13) scores in the sixth inning as they play Sarasota HS in the Class 8A in the FHSSA Baseball State Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, June 2, 2018. St. Thomas won 8-4.
Saint Thomas Aquinas HS fans cheer as they play Sarasota HS in the Class 8A in the FHSSA Baseball State Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, June 2, 2018.
Saint Thomas Aquinas HS Caleb Roberts (7) hits a triple and drives in runs in the fifth inning as they play Sarasota HS in the Class 8A in the FHSSA Baseball State Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, June 2, 2018.
Saint Thomas Aquinas HS Matt Archer is safe at first base after Sarasota HS first baseman David Barrett fails to tag the base in the second inning in the Class 8A in the FHSSA Baseball State Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, June 2, 2018.
As Saint Thomas Aquinas HS plays Sarasota HS a fan holds a baby in the stands in the Class 8A in the FHSSA Baseball State Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, June 2, 2018.
Saint Thomas Aquinas HS Caleb Roberts looks up after being tagged out at home plate in the fifth inning as they play Sarasota HS in the Class 8A in the FHSSA Baseball State Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, June 2, 2018.
Saint Thomas Aquinas HS Chris Ruckdeschel (25) slides safely into second base as Sarasota HS Harrison Long (7) waits for the ball in the Class 8A in the FHSSA Baseball State Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, June 2, 2018.
Saint Thomas Aquinas HS Matt Archer (1) screams after scoring in the second inning as they play Sarasota HS in the Class 8A in the FHSSA Baseball State Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, June 2, 2018.
Saint Thomas Aquinas HS pitcher Nate Thomas as they play Sarasota HS in the Class 8A in the FHSSA Baseball State Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, June 2, 2018.
Saint Thomas Aquinas pitcher Isaiah Hood as they play Sarasota HS in the Class 8A in the FHSSA Baseball State Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, June 2, 2018.
Monsignor Pace HS M.C. Sagaro (3) after scoring in the sixth inning as they play Bolles HS in the Class 5A Finals in the FHSSA Baseball State Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, June 2, 2018. Pace won 10-4 scoring 8 runs in the sixth inning after trailing 4-2.
Monsignor Pace HS players rush the mound after defeating Bolles HS in the Class 5A Finals in the FHSSA Baseball State Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, June 2, 2018.
Monsignor Pace HS Sammy Infante (7) leaps after scoring the run to tie the game in the sixth inning as catcher Robert Moya (16) celebrates as they play Bolles HS in the Class 5A Finals in the FHSSA Baseball State Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, June 2, 2018.
Monsignor Pace HS team holds their trophy after defeating Bolles HS in the Class 5A Finals in the FHSSA Baseball State Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, June 2, 2018.
Monsignor Pace HS Robert Moya (16) screams as Nefi Perez (5) congrats Michael Montes (13) on his score as they play Bolles HS in the Class 5A Finals in the FHSSA Baseball State Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, June 2, 2018.
Monsignor Pace HS M.C. Sagaro (3) celebrates his run with players and coaches as they play Bolles HS in the Class 5A Finals in the FHSSA Baseball State Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, June 2, 2018.
Monsignor Pace HS Luis Gonzalez leaps after scoring in the sixth inning as they play Bolles HS in the Class 5A Finals in the FHSSA Baseball State Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, June 2, 2018.
Monsignor Pace HS Michael Montes (13) is upset about being called out after colliding with Bolles HS Nate Skinner (27) at home plate in the Class 5A Finals in the FHSSA Baseball State Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, June 2, 2018.
Monsignor Pace HS Michael Montes (13) is safe at second base but Bolles HS Jack Bradley (11) is upset with the call in the Class 5A Finals in the FHSSA Baseball State Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, June 2, 2018.
Monsignor Pace HS pitcher Victor Mederos as they play Bolles HS in the Class 5A Finals in the FHSSA Baseball State Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, June 2, 2018.
Monsignor Pace HS Michael Montes (13) slides into second base as Bolles HS Jack Bradley (11) defends in the Class 5A Finals in the FHSSA Baseball State Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, June 2, 2018.
Monsignor Pace HS Michael Montes collides with Bolles HS Nate Skinner (27) at home plate in the Class 5A Finals in the FHSSA Baseball State Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, June 2, 2018.
Christopher Columbus HS Yovan Ayes (16) watches as Jupiter HS scores in the sixth inning in the Class 9A Semifinals in the FHSSA Baseball State Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, June 2, 2018. Columbus lost 9-4 after Jupiter scored eight runs in the sixth inning.
Christopher Columbus player hides his emotions after being defeated by Jupiter HS in the Class 9A Semifinals in the FHSSA Baseball State Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, June 2, 2018.
Jupiter HS players celebrate as they begin to lead late in the game as they play Christopher Columbus HS in the Class 9A Semifinals in the FHSSA Baseball State Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, June 2, 2018.
Christopher Columbus HS catcher Albert Espinosa (27) waits for the ball as Jupiter HS Peyton Moon scores as Jake Grogins (23) celebrates in the sixth inning in the Class 9A Semifinals in the FHSSA Baseball State Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, June 2, 2018.
Christopher Columbus HS catcher Albert Espinosa waits for the ball Jupiter HS Blake Bohlam leaps after crossing home plate screaming as he scores in the sixth inning in the Class 9A Semifinals in the FHSSA Baseball State Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, June 2, 2018.
Christopher Columbus HS pitcher Anthony Arguelles as they play Jupiter HS in the Class 9A Semifinals in the FHSSA Baseball State Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, June 2, 2018.
