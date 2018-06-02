Photo Gallery: State Baseball Championships | Sat., June 2, 2018

Monsignor Pace HS M.C. Sagaro (3) after scoring in the sixth inning as they play Bolles HS in the Class 5A Finals in the FHSSA Baseball State Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, June 2, 2018. Pace won 10-4 scoring 8 runs in the sixth inning after trailing 4-2.
Monsignor Pace HS players rush the mound after defeating Bolles HS in the Class 5A Finals in the FHSSA Baseball State Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, June 2, 2018.
Monsignor Pace HS Sammy Infante (7) leaps after scoring the run to tie the game in the sixth inning as catcher Robert Moya (16) celebrates as they play Bolles HS in the Class 5A Finals in the FHSSA Baseball State Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, June 2, 2018.
Monsignor Pace HS pitcher Victor Mederos as they play Bolles HS in the Class 5A Finals in the FHSSA Baseball State Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, June 2, 2018.
Christopher Columbus HS Yovan Ayes (16) watches as Jupiter HS scores in the sixth inning in the Class 9A Semifinals in the FHSSA Baseball State Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, June 2, 2018. Columbus lost 9-4 after Jupiter scored eight runs in the sixth inning.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
Christopher Columbus HS catcher Albert Espinosa (27) waits for the ball as Jupiter HS Peyton Moon scores as Jake Grogins (23) celebrates in the sixth inning in the Class 9A Semifinals in the FHSSA Baseball State Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, June 2, 2018.
Christopher Columbus HS catcher Albert Espinosa waits for the ball Jupiter HS Blake Bohlam leaps after crossing home plate screaming as he scores in the sixth inning in the Class 9A Semifinals in the FHSSA Baseball State Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, June 2, 2018.
Christopher Columbus HS pitcher Anthony Arguelles as they play Jupiter HS in the Class 9A Semifinals in the FHSSA Baseball State Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, June 2, 2018.
