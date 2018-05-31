Photo Gallery: Doral Academy's state baseball championship dreams dashed | Wed., May 30, 2018

Doral Academy assistant coach Mark Hernandez hugs Dominic Petelli (2), after being eliminated in the fifth inning by Venice HS in the Semifinals of the FHSSA State Baseball Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, May 30, 2018.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Doral Academy coach Mark Hernandez hugs Lency Delgado (1) after being eliminated in the fifth inning by Venice HS in the Semifinals of the FHSSA State Baseball Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, May 30, 2018.
Fans of Doral Academy in the stands after the team was eliminated in the fifth inning by Venice HS in the Semifinals of the FHSSA State Baseball Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, May 30, 2018.
Venice HS celebrates after eliminating Doral Academy in the fifth inning in the Semifinals of the FHSSA State Baseball Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, May 30, 2018.
Doral Academy players watch from the dugout as they play Venice HS in the Semifinals of the FHSSA State Baseball Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, May 30, 2018.
Doral Academy Dominic Pitelli fails to tag Venice HS Danny Rodriguez at third base in the second inning in the Semifinals of the FHSSA State Baseball Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, May 30, 2018.
Doral Academy Arturo Sardina is tagged out by Venice HS Nick Riccardi in the second inning in the Semifinals of the FHSSA State Baseball Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, May 30, 2018.
Doral Academy pitcher Adrian Figuero as they play Venice HS in the Semifinals of the FHSSA State Baseball Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, May 30, 2018.
