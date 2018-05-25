Photo Gallery: Miami Herald's Broward County athletes of the year

9A-7A Female Athlete of the Year from Erin Gutierrez, left, from Nova and 9A-6A Male Athlete of the Year Nik Bonitto from St. Thomas Aquinas
From left to right: Lori Alhadeff, Debbie Hixon, Corey Hixon, Lauren Rubenstein , Mitch Dworet, Alex Dworet and Annika Dworet.
Family of Douglas wrestling Coach of the year, Christopher Hixon, receives the award on his behalf. Hixon was killed in the school massacre.
Marlee Fray of American Heritage wins 3A-1A Girls' Soccer Player of the Year.
Chloe O'Neill from St. Thomas Aquinas wins 5A-4A Girls' Soccer Player of the Year.
Girls Basketball 6A-1A coach of the year went to Greg Farias from American Heritage.
Girls' Basketball 9A-7A head coach of the year goes to Jason Hively of Nova.
Boys Basketball 6A-1A Player of the Year is NSU University School's Vernon Carey, Jr.
Ehren Walhoff of Westminster Academy, left, and Adrian Sosa, right, from University School both win Co-Coach of the Year in the 6A-2A class.
Michael Forrest from Blanche Ely wins 9A-7A Basketball Player of the year.
Melvin Randall from Blanche Ely wins Boys 9A-7A Basketball Coach of the Year.
Tara Shecter from Pine Crest wins Girls' Lacrosse Player of the Year.
Emma Leto from South Broward wins Water Polo Player of the Year.
Boys' Water Polo Coach of the Year goes to Cody Jones from South Broward.
Cody Jones from South Broward wins Water Polo Player of the Year.
Toby Croke from American Heritage wins girls' Tennis Coach of the Year.
9A-7A Pitcher of the Year Gabriella Nori from St. Thomas Aquinas.
Todd Fitz-Gerald from Marjory Stoneman Douglas wins 9a-7a Coach of the Year.
5A-1A Boys and Girls' Major Award both went to American Heritage.
All-Sports Award recognizing excellence in all sports in 5A-1A class went to American Heritage.
6A-1A Female Athlete of the Year is American Heritage's Femi Funeus.
