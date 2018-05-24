Photo Gallery: Three South Florida teams win finals at state softball championship | Thurs., May 24, 2018

American Heritage HS celebrates after defeating Land O'Lakes HS in the Class 6A Division Finals of the FHSSA Softball State Championships in Vero Beach, Florida, May 24, 2018. American Heritage won 5-1.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
American Heritage HS Kelly Torres sits on top of the pile as they celebrate after defeating Land O'Lakes HS in the Class 6A Division Finals of the FHSSA Softball State Championships in Vero Beach, Florida, May 24, 2018. American Heritage won 5-1.
Pembroke Pines Charter celebrate after defeating Niceville HS in the Class 7A Division Finals of the FHSSA Softball State Championships in Vero Beach, Florida, May 24, 2018. Pembroke Pines Charter won 4-1.
Pembroke Pines Charter celebrate with water as they defeat Niceville HS in the Class 7A Division of the Finals of the FHSSA Softball State Championships in Vero Beach, Florida, May 24, 2018. Pembroke Pines Charter won 4-1.
Western HS players rush to celebrate after defeating West Orange HS in the Class 9A Division Finals of the FHSSA Softball State Championships in Vero Beach, Florida, May 24, 2018. Western won 7-0.
Western HS Krissa Bauzon (3), Mason Ochs (9), Johanna Urso (14) and Bianca Cristafaro (5) celebrate after defeating West Orange HS in the Class 9A Division Finals of the FHSSA Softball State Championships in Vero Beach, Florida, May 24, 2018. Western won 7-0.
