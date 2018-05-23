Arana, Perez power Westminster Christian to the Class 4A state softball title

The wait is finally over.
Sophomore infielder Lindsey Arana drove in the go-ahead run and Victoria Perez added a three-run double in the top of the sixth inning as Westminster Christian defeated Jacksonville Trinity Christian 6-1 for the Class 4A state softball Championship at Historic Dodgertown on Wednesday.
The victory earned the Warriors (24-7) its long awaited first back-to-back state titles and fifth overall in school history. The fifth title also tied Gulliver Prep with the most softball championships by a Miami-Dade school.
The five-run sixth inning was enough to stymie any Trinity Christian comeback.
Brooklyn Maguire (12-6) won her third straight start at the state tournament, allowing nine hits, while striking out six.
“I’m just so happy for all these girls and the hard work they put in all year,” Westminster Christian coach Scott Doan said. “We felt if we followed our game plan and followed our approach we would star hitting and we were off and running.”
As for the sixth inning, Perez’s big hit highlighted the Warriors four hits and one hit batter to create the separation.
“I just thought to slow down the game and hit away,” Perez said. “I stayed confident with all the work we put in. This is amazing with my whole tewam that has been so close.”
Though Maguire pitched the a complete game, the final two innings challenged the nerves
Trinity had runners in scoring position in both innings. Hwoever Perz got out of the jams, striking out Desi Connell to end the sixth and getting McKenzie Marell to ground out and end the game.
“I couldn’t even imagine ti being like this,” Maguire said. “I knew were going to come out on top because I was confident in my team. I had to stay calm and I trusted my team and make outs.”
As Maguire protected the lead with her pitching, Arana’s go-aheaqd single proved to be the winning run.
“The pitch was right in my zone and something I want to do for my mom who passed away last year,” Arana said. “This is very cool and I’m glad to be a part of this.”
Westminster opened the scoring with a run in the top of the third inning.
First baseman Daniella Amador lined an RBI single to left center field, driving in courtesy runner Priscilla Hernandez for a 1-0 lead.
The lead wouldn’t hold as Trinity (19-12) as Amaya Ross hit a deep ball to the left field fence for an RBI tripled that scored Alexis Ross, tying the score at 1-1.in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Trinity starting pitcher Bailey Cooley took the loss, allowing six runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings of work.
