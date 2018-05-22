Photo Gallery: Westminster Christian advances to state softball Class 4A Final | Mon., May 22, 2018

Westminster Christian Madison Precht (3) is swamped in the dugout by players after scoring the second run in the fifth inning as they play Oxbridge Academy in the State Softball Semifinals in Vero Beach, Florida, May 21, 2018.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Westminster Christian Brooklyn McGuire (20) drives in the second run in the fifth inning as they play Oxbridge Academy in the State Softball Semifinals in Vero Beach, Florida, May 21, 2018.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Oxbridge Academy Jena Whipple (9) fumbles a ball as catcher Josie Foreman (8) catches the ball for an out in the first inning as they play Westminster Christian in the State Softball Semifinals in Vero Beach, Florida, May 21, 2018.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Westminster Christian pitcher Victoria Perez on the mound in the fifth inning as they play Oxbridge Academy in the State Softball Semifinals in Vero Beach, Florida, May 21, 2018.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Westminster Christian Daniella Amador (21) leaps after making the final out at first base to seal their 2-1 victory over Oxbridge Academy in the State Softball Semifinals in Vero Beach, Florida, May 21, 2018.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
crainor@miamiherald.com