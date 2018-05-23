Coral Springs Charter in elite group with fourth consecutive softball title

The Coral Springs Charter softball team did what it sought to do and that was win a fourth consecutive state championship.
The Panthers joined three other teams in the state to hold that honor by defeating West Nassau 4-1 for the Class 5A title at Historic
Dodgertown on Wednesday.
Bartow, Naples and Gulliver Prep are the only teams in state history that have at least four consecutive state championships Bartow is the state leader with five consecutive titles.
“This is pretty unbelievable,” Coral Springs Charter coach Mark Montimurro said. “They have been resilient over the four years. I just love to see them raise the trophy at the end of the season. Every year when you step on the diamond in January we want to raise the banner.”
Charter (30-2) extended its current state playoff winning streak to 20 games, while outscoring its opponents 133-13.
Senior starting pitcher Emily Estroff, a Villanova signee, improved to 28-2 while allowing only three hits with six strikeouts but allowed six walks. She finished the season with 201 strikeouts on the season.
“We played a game early this morning against a really tough team,” Estroff said. “Is this game I was tired and little sore, but we won, and I got out of a lot jams and couldn’t be prouder of my teammates.”
The Panthers got all the runs they needed, scoring four in the top of the second inning. Estroff helped her own cause, going 2 for 4 with an RBI. Tatianna Luersen had her only base hit of the game with an RBI in the fourth inning.
“My approach was to shorten up the game,” Luersen said. “I just thought base hit because I knew it would drive in a run. This is the best feeling in the world.”
The Warriors (23-8) lone run came in the bottom of the fifth inning when Mykhala Moore was hit by a pitch with the bases load.
Coral Springs Charter advanced to the 5A championship game with a 7-1 victory over Hardee earlier in the morning.
Shannon Doherty hit a two-run double and Gianna Boccagno added a home run to lead the Panthers.
Estroff was the winning pitcher, allowing four hits, no earned runs and two strikeouts.
Comments