Rain washes out entire slate of state softball semifinal games

The winner Tuesday from the state softball tournament at Historic Dodgertown was the persistent rainy weather.
With only one field available, Tuesday’s schedule loaded with semifinal games in Classes 5A-9A were washed out and pushed until Wednesday, barring no further inclement weather.
Coral Springs Charter, which is bidding to become the fourth school in state history to win four consecutive state titles, is scheduled to play Hardee in a 5A semifinal at 8:30 a.m.
The Class 4A title game between Westminster Christian and Jacksonville Trinity Christian was also pushed to Wednesday and will start after the 5A semifinal. The Warriors will attempt to win back-to-back softball championships in school history. Overall, it would be their fifth title.
Rain forced the Class 6A semifinal between American Heritage and Lake Wales from its scheduled 12:20 start to 9:35 p.m. and again to Wednesday.
Pembroke Pines Charter is scheduled to play Fort Myers in a 7A semifinal. Rounding out Wednesday’s rescheduled semifinals has Cooper City vs. Hagerty in Class 8A and Coral Reef vs. Western in Class 9A. Games times for 6A-9A are not set and are subject to change pending weather conditions.
“This is very frustrating,” Pines Charter coach Tom Fadul said. “You get ready to go and then you don’t play. It’s not a comfortable thing, but you try to keep the kids focused and go from there.”
Wednesday’s chance for rain in the Vero Beach area is 30 to 50 percent. If rain continues, championship games could be moved to Thursday.
