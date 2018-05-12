Miami Edison falls again to Tampa Robinson in flag football title game

Miami Edison got what it wanted, a chance to avenge last year’s loss to Tampa Robinson in the Class 1A flag football state championship game.
Despite advancing to the final, the Red Raiders fell again, this time 16-0 to the two-time defending champion Knights at BocaRaton High on Saturday.
In a Class 2A semifinal earlier Saturday, the Cooper City Cowboys (15-2) lost to perennial power Seminole Ridge 38-6
For whatever reason, Edison (16-1) struggled offensively in both games, especially against Robinson where they failed to score for the first time this season after averaging 33.4 points per game.
“We just couldn’t get a rhythm going on offense,” Edison coach Vince Hall said. “I don’t know if it was the fatigue that caught up with us with the girls at the prom last night.”
Robinson (13-2) scored on its first and last possessions of the first half for a 14-0 lead at the break. That was more than Edison had allowed all season.
The Red Raiders’ 55 yards of total offense was the fewest in what was a successful season.
Earlier in the day the Red Raiders advanced to their second consecutive state final with a 13-0 semifinal win over Glades Central.
Though the win was rewarding, it wasn’t a stellar offensive performance. Edison managed only 119 yards of total offense. Defensively, the Red Raiders were as sharp as they’ve been all season in recording their 11th shutout.
Senior Nikesha Pierre had a pair of interceptions and a 19-yard touchdown reception to lead Edison. The two picks gave her 29 on the season.
Prior to the championship game against Robinson, the Red Raiders had outscored their opponents 535-13.As for Cooper City, it stumbled for the second consecutive year in the semifinals to Seminole Ridge. Offensively, the Chiefs were too efficient for Cooper City to keep pace.
The Cowboys threw interceptions on their first two possessions, which Seminole Ridge converted to touchdowns. Down 20-0 at the half, it got worse for Cooper City as its best offensive threat Kimberly Slinkosky went down with a left foot injury just before the half.
“[Seminole Ridge] played extremely well,” Cooper City coach Al DiLiello said. “We’ve watched them all season and this was probably the best game they’ve played all season. We didn’t have an answer for them today.
“The interceptions killed us. You can’t turn the ball over against them. You have to score on every possession, because they can they can drive the ball.”
The Cowboys avoided the shutout when Hailey Brown connected with GaylaVicnansky for a 35-yard scoring pass late in the fourth quarter.
“I felt we could have been more aggressive with the ball,” said senior Juliette Polanco. “To get back here was a great accomplishment for our team.”
Slinkowski finished with six catches for 42 yards, and Brown passed for 163 yards.
SOFTBALL
▪ Region 4-6A final — Pembroke Pines Charter 6, Stuart South Fork 2: The Jaguars scored three runs in the top of the seventh to pull away and secure their first trip to state in four years. Pines Charter will begin its attempt to win its third state title and first since 2014 on Friday at 2:50p.m. when it faces Fort Myers in a state semifinal at Historic Dodgertown in Vero Beach.
▪ Region 3-9A final — Western 3, Jupiter 2: The Wildcats advanced to state for the second time in three seasons and will take on Miami Coral Reef at 7:50p.m. Friday in a state semifinal at Historic Dodgertown in VeroBeach.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
The 14th annual Miami-Dade boys’ volleyball All-Star game was held this past week at IMater Prep, which will make its debut in the sport next season.
The North team, coached by Mourning’s Ashley Nugent defeated the South team, coached by Southwest’s Alex Rivero, 25-23, 18-25, 25-20, 27-25.
Killian’s Ryan Ollie had a match-high 15 kills and Hayden Dobbs of Palmetto had seven. Mourning’s Kevin Tarrio led the North with 10 kills and SLAM’s
Ralf Barrios had seven kills. St. Brendan’s Brandon Fernandez recorded the match-winning kill.
