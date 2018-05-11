Coral Reef softball teams hangs on to beat Coral Gables and reach state tournament in Class 9A

Three days after pulling off a major upset of district rival Palmetto in the regional semifinals, it was more nail-biting time again on Friday afternoon for the Coral Reef softball team.
But Coral Reef did just enough, playing some classic small ball at the plate while taking advantage of a few fielding errors, to hang on and edge Coral Gables 4-3 in a Region 4-9A final at Gables High School.
The win advanced the Barracudas (19-11) to the state final four at Dodgertown in Vero Beach next week where they will face either Western or Jupiter, who played their regional final late Friday night, in a state semifinal on Friday.
“Sometimes its all about matchups, and we knew their pitcher was really tough so we expected a close game like this [Friday],” said Coral Reef coach Dario Rodriguez, who took the Barracudas to three consecutive final fours from 2013-15, winning the title in 2013. “We’ve seen Palmetto so much that we knew what it would take to win, but when we went up against Gables in GMACs, we managed to win but only got a few hits.”
Rodriguez referred to Coral Reef’s 4-0 win over Gables in the GMAC semifinals and Cavaliers sophomore pitcher Angelina Bonilla, who held them to two hits that day and was at it again on Friday as Coral Reef managed just three infield singles. In fact Coral Reef never hit a ball out of the infield until Reef’s last batter, Melissa Leon, lined out to right in the seventh.
Bonilla struck out nine along the way, including five in a row at one point, but could not overcome a couple of huge Gables errors in the field that allowed Reef to score two unearned runs in the first and third innings to build a 4-1 lead.
The Cavaliers (17-12), who have never beaten Coral Reef since the school opened in 1999 and were looking to become the first team from District 14 or 13 in Miami-Dade County to advance to the final four in the large school classification, chipped away at the Barracudas’ lead with singles runs in the fourth and fifth.
Then came the last of the sixth and an inning that might haunt Gables players and coaches during the offseason.
Rebecca Rodriguez reached second base with one out on a double error by the shortstop and the left fielder before Gabrielle Cutie dropped down a bunt to advance her to third. But with two outs, that took the bat right out of the hands of Bonilla, the teams’ best hitter with a team-record 49 RBI, as Rodriguez immediately issued the intentional walk to Bonilla bringing Arianna Arroyo to the plate.
That’s when Reef pitcher Janelle Boyd, who replaced starter Brianna Romaguera after just two innings as the latter struggled with four walks and a hit batter, came through, firing a perfect 2-2 fastball on the outside corner for a called third strike to end the inning.
Boyd then stepped out onto the mound and calmly induced three consecutive ground ball outs in the last of the seventh to close things out and waited for her teammates to charge the mound and celebrate with her.
“It was nerve-racking, but I had the confidence I could go out there and just find a way to get it done in those last few innings, and we did,” said Boyd, a senior who was a freshman on the team when it last went to state. “We knew Gables would come out strong. We played them in GMACs and that was close so we didn’t expect anything different today. It’s been three years since I had the chance to go to states and as a senior I really wanted it because I really didn’t contribute my freshman year so it feels great to be going back.”
Comments