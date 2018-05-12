Cooper City softball finally gets past St. Thomas Aquinas

Cooper City needed two extra innings to get past host St. Thomas Aquinas 2-1 in the Region 4-8A final Friday night.
The win ends a five-year streak of Aquinas going to state and ends a three-year streak of the Cowboys (25-5) being eliminated by the Raiders (22-6).
“We wanted it a lot more than they did,” pitcher Jasmin Herrera said. “I had to take it pitch by pitch.”
Herrera entered the game to pitch in relief of Shelby Jones in the seventh. After a slow start, the bases were loaded with one out, but Cooper City ended the threat. Herrera finished with five strikeouts.
Kassandra Espinosa hit a triple with one out in the top of the ninth. Following the second out, Bridgette Tuxbury brought Espinosa home with an RBI single.
Herrera clinched victory in the bottom of the ninth with a strikeout.
No runs were scored in the first four innings. Cooper City had the first run of the game when Brenna Lokeinsky hit a solo home run in the fifth.
Aquinas evened the score at 1-1 in the bottom of the fifth when Jocelyn Lozano came home following a Cooper City error during a rundown between first and second.
The Raiders had been defeated in the state semifinal for the past three years. In 2014 and 2013 Aquinas won the Class 7A state softball championship.
Cooper City will face Oviedo Hagerty in the state semifinal on Friday at Historic Dodgertown in Vero Beach.
All season the Panthers have been building toward a fourth consecutive state championship. And for the fourth consecutive year Gulliver Prep stood in the way of another state tournament appearance.
No bump in the road as Coral Springs Charter defeated Gulliver in the Region 4-5A final at Betti Stradling Park in Coral Springs. The win extended the Panthers’ winning streak to 13 games.
Alyssa Laboy had the big hit of the game for the Panthers. Her two-run homer was key as part of a three-run bottom of the fifth inning that snapped a 2-2 tie. It was one of four homers hit by Coral Springs Charter.
The Panthers (28-2) advanced to the state semifinals at Historic Dodgertown in Vero Beach on Friday against Hardee.
“We have relied on the lone ball all year,” Coral Springs Charter coach Mark Montimurro said. “Our power sticks have been there all year, and we relied on them again [Friday].
“It’s been a fabulous ride and, hopefully, we can seal the deal in Vero.”
Senior starting pitcher Emily Estroff improved to 26-2 with 12 strikeouts even though she allowed eight hits. She has 193 strikeouts on the season.
Lindseyh Garcia hit her 10th home run of the season, and Sara Berthiaume added her second.
Charter extended its current state playoff winning streak to 18 games while outscoring its opponents 122-11.
Dave Brousseau
