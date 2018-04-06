Trailing 14-3, Braddock softball team rallies past Hialeah

Trailing 14-3 in the fifth inning and about to get mercy-ruled, the Braddock girls softball team had much different plans for its opponent, Hialeah on Thursday afternoon.
The Bulldogs not only avoided getting 10-runned, they rallied and came all the way back to record a stunning 15-14 win over the T-Breds at Braddock High School.
Braddock scored nine runs in the fifth to cut its deficit to two, one more in the sixth and trailed 14-13 going to the last of the seventh. Cary Bolivar started the rally with a double, later scoring the tying run on a wild pitch before Madison Smith scored the winning run on a wild pitch as well.
Bolivar was the winning pitcher and had a huge day at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a double, triple, 4 RBIs and three runs scored. Nicole Caldera (2-for-4 double, triple, 2 RBI) and Madison Smith (2-for-4) also were big offensive contributors.
MORE SOFTBALL
▪ Ransom Everglades 6, Carrollton 5: WP Gaby Jadotte (8-2), CG, 14 Ks; Gaby Jadotte 2-4, 2 RBI; Tiffany McBrayer 2-3, 2R; Abby Sekoff 2-4, RBI; Talia Berler 2-3, R; Annie Berle 2-3, RBI, R. RE: 8-2
BASEBALL
▪ Miami Springs 11, North Miami Beach 0 (5 inn.): Erick Argote (3IP, 3 Ks) and Chris Velasquez (2 IP, 4Ks) combined no-hitter; Orlando Borroto 2-2, 3 RBI; Bruce Yanez 1-1, 2 RBI. MS: 15-1.
▪ Hialeah Miami Lakes 9, Carol City 2: WP: Acier Rodriguez 7 Ks no hits; Bailey Lamoca 2-2, RBI, 2R, SB; Erick Cabrera 2-2, 2B, SB. HML: 7-5.
▪ Miami High 4, Krop 2: WP: Michael Gayo (2-3), CG, 5 Ks; Kendry Noriega 1-2, 2R, SB; Hernado Alvarez 1-2, 2R; Gayo 1-3, game-winning single. MHS: 7-10-1.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
▪ Cypress Bay 20, Pines Charter 3: Cypress ends regular district season as #2 seed.
BOYS’ TENNIS
▪ Palmetto d. Gulliver Prep. 5-2: Randy Wilson, Dillon Blake and Giovanni Dellungo all won in singles for Palmetto. Ryan Helliner and Nikita C. won singles for Gulliver. Wilson/Blake and R. Fung/Martens won dbls for Palmetto. PAL: 9-0.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
▪ Palmetto d. Gulliver Prep. 5-2: Samantha Alicea, Isabella Montana, Ally Hayduk and Nathalie Vanderreis all won in singles. Alicea/Hayduk won in dbls. PAL: 9-0.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
▪ Braddock d. Varela 3-0 (25-19; 25-22; 25-18): Randy Inguanzo 25 assists, 15 points, 7 digs; Alex Cabana 13 kills, 6 blocks; Alfredo Arevalo 8 kills, 8 digs, 5 points, 2 blocks: BR 10-2.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
▪ Hialeah 17, Miami High 5: Adrian Mena 6 goals, 2 assists; Pedro Montero 4 goals; HIA: 13-1.
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
▪ Hialeah 22, Miami High 2: Paola Dominguez-Castro 6 goals; Ashley Luy 5 goals; A. Aranguren 5 goals; HIA: 10-0
ALL-COUNTY
▪ Westminster Christian boys’ soccer players Alex Brijbag, Jack Butler, Matias Gutierrez and Munir Reyes made Class 3A-1A honorable mention.
