Coral Gables softball team routs Miami High

Kassandra Mendez, Tatiana Campos and Angie Bonilla all enjoyed big days at the plate as they helped lead their Coral Gables softball team to a big 13-1, five-inning mercy rule district victory over Miami High on Monday at Gables High School.
Mendez was 2 for 3 with three RBI, and Campos (1 for 1, BB, HBP, two runs, two RBI) and Bonilla (1 for 3, three RBI) also came through.
Sydney Pell improved her record to 3-4 as she pitched a complete game, striking out eight and also contributing at the plate (1 for 3, RBI) as the Cavaliers remained undefeated in district play (7-0) while improving to 8-7 overall.
▪ American 17, TERRA 2: WP: Ashley Alfonso (9-1), 4 IP, 6 Ks, 3 H, 0 ER; Tyenna Colon 2-2, 2B, 3R, 2 BB, 2 SB; Erika Castroman 3-4, 3B, 2 RBIs, 3R; Sabrina Contreras 2-3, RBI, SB. AM: 10-4.
BASEBALL
▪ IMG National Classic — Doral 8, Covington (TN) 2 (10) — WP: Michael Marin 3 2/3IP, 5K; Adrian Figueroa 3-5, RBI; Gaby Gutierrez 2-5, 3 RBI; Rafael Escandar 5IP 6 Ks no decision.
▪ IMG National Classic — IMG Academy 8, Doral 2: Robert Leiva 2-4, 2B, RBI
▪ IMG National Classic — Doral 6, Georgetown Prep (MD) 3 — WP: Kevin Figueredo 3 1/3 IP, 2 K; Adrian Figueroa 2-2, RBI, run; Ivan Zambrano 1-2, RBI, run; Lency Delgado 1-1, RBI, HR, run.
▪ IMG National Classic - Doral 6, Calera (AL) 1 — WP: Dominic Pitelli 2 2/3 IP, 3Ks; Lency Delgado 3-3, RBI, 3B; Gaby Gutierrez 1-2, RBI, 2 runs.
▪ Miami High 14, Palm Glades Prep. 1: WP: Daniel Murillo (1-0); Alejandro De Arazoza 2-2 run, 3 RBI, SB; Kendry Noriega 3-4 run, 3 RBI, 2 SB; Xavier Villegas 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI. MHS: 6-9-1
▪ Miami Beach 6, Imater Academy 5: WP: Sam Weintraub; David Castillo 2-4; Jonathan Vasallo 2-4, GW RBI
▪ Coral Reef 10, TERRA 6: WP: Edgar Same, 3IP, 4 Ks; Sebastian Jimenez 2-5, HR, 2 RBI, two runs; Michael Ogden 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI; Brent Cosculluela 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI; Alonzo Santamaria 2-4, 2B. CR: 8-5
▪ Sunset 12, Varela 2: WP: Robert Rodriguez; Michael Suarez 3-4, HR (grand slam), 4 RBI; Andrew Diaz 3-5; Steven Jorge 3-5, 2B, 2 RBI. SUN: 11-2
▪ South Broward 14, Boyd Anderson 3: WP: Anderson Oropeza 2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 Ks; Aris Gomez 2-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs; BA – J. Murray 1-2, RBI.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
▪ Miami Springs 7, Cutler Bay 0: Sarah Seivane, Chacadyah Lewis, Angela Moon, Ashley Moon, and Katelyn Lazara all won their matches 8-0.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
▪ Braddock d. Hialeah Miami Lakes 25-10, 25-15, 25-20: Alex Cabana 9 kills, 3 blocks; Eric Garcia 7 digs, 4 aces, 12 pts; Ernesto Sanjuan 4 kills, 2 aces, 8 pts. BRAD 8-2.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
▪ St. Thomas Aquinas 18, Orlando Dr. Phillips 5: Carly Steinlauf 4 goals, 3 assists; Jada Preston 4 goals, 4 assists. Kaitlyn Michaud and Caroline Stefans 3 goals each. STA: 12-1
FLAG FOOTBALL
▪ Mater Academy 12, Hialeah Gardens 6 (2OT): Melanie Chiquillo 1 Rec. TD, 1 Rushing TD, 4 INTs; Karla Celis 9 flag pulls, 2 sacks; Emily Tercero 9 flag pulls, 1 sack; Madison Delucca 4 sacks; Danielle Edinger 1 TD pass. MA: 6-1....
