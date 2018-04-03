High schools roundup.
Coral Gables softball team routs Miami High

By Bill Daley

Special to The Miami Herald

April 03, 2018 06:11 PM

Kassandra Mendez, Tatiana Campos and Angie Bonilla all enjoyed big days at the plate as they helped lead their Coral Gables softball team to a big 13-1, five-inning mercy rule district victory over Miami High on Monday at Gables High School.

Mendez was 2 for 3 with three RBI, and Campos (1 for 1, BB, HBP, two runs, two RBI) and Bonilla (1 for 3, three RBI) also came through.

Sydney Pell improved her record to 3-4 as she pitched a complete game, striking out eight and also contributing at the plate (1 for 3, RBI) as the Cavaliers remained undefeated in district play (7-0) while improving to 8-7 overall.

MORE SOFTBALL

▪ American 17, TERRA 2: WP: Ashley Alfonso (9-1), 4 IP, 6 Ks, 3 H, 0 ER; Tyenna Colon 2-2, 2B, 3R, 2 BB, 2 SB; Erika Castroman 3-4, 3B, 2 RBIs, 3R; Sabrina Contreras 2-3, RBI, SB. AM: 10-4.

BASEBALL

▪ IMG National Classic — Doral 8, Covington (TN) 2 (10) — WP: Michael Marin 3 2/3IP, 5K; Adrian Figueroa 3-5, RBI; Gaby Gutierrez 2-5, 3 RBI; Rafael Escandar 5IP 6 Ks no decision.

▪ IMG National Classic — IMG Academy 8, Doral 2: Robert Leiva 2-4, 2B, RBI

▪ IMG National Classic — Doral 6, Georgetown Prep (MD) 3 — WP: Kevin Figueredo 3 1/3 IP, 2 K; Adrian Figueroa 2-2, RBI, run; Ivan Zambrano 1-2, RBI, run; Lency Delgado 1-1, RBI, HR, run.

▪ IMG National Classic - Doral 6, Calera (AL) 1 — WP: Dominic Pitelli 2 2/3 IP, 3Ks; Lency Delgado 3-3, RBI, 3B; Gaby Gutierrez 1-2, RBI, 2 runs.

▪ Miami High 14, Palm Glades Prep. 1: WP: Daniel Murillo (1-0); Alejandro De Arazoza 2-2 run, 3 RBI, SB; Kendry Noriega 3-4 run, 3 RBI, 2 SB; Xavier Villegas 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI. MHS: 6-9-1

▪ Miami Beach 6, Imater Academy 5: WP: Sam Weintraub; David Castillo 2-4; Jonathan Vasallo 2-4, GW RBI

▪ Coral Reef 10, TERRA 6: WP: Edgar Same, 3IP, 4 Ks; Sebastian Jimenez 2-5, HR, 2 RBI, two runs; Michael Ogden 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI; Brent Cosculluela 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI; Alonzo Santamaria 2-4, 2B. CR: 8-5

▪ Sunset 12, Varela 2: WP: Robert Rodriguez; Michael Suarez 3-4, HR (grand slam), 4 RBI; Andrew Diaz 3-5; Steven Jorge 3-5, 2B, 2 RBI. SUN: 11-2

▪ South Broward 14, Boyd Anderson 3: WP: Anderson Oropeza 2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 Ks; Aris Gomez 2-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs; BA – J. Murray 1-2, RBI.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

▪ Miami Springs 7, Cutler Bay 0: Sarah Seivane, Chacadyah Lewis, Angela Moon, Ashley Moon, and Katelyn Lazara all won their matches 8-0.

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

▪ Braddock d. Hialeah Miami Lakes 25-10, 25-15, 25-20: Alex Cabana 9 kills, 3 blocks; Eric Garcia 7 digs, 4 aces, 12 pts; Ernesto Sanjuan 4 kills, 2 aces, 8 pts. BRAD 8-2.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

▪ St. Thomas Aquinas 18, Orlando Dr. Phillips 5: Carly Steinlauf 4 goals, 3 assists; Jada Preston 4 goals, 4 assists. Kaitlyn Michaud and Caroline Stefans 3 goals each. STA: 12-1

FLAG FOOTBALL

▪ Mater Academy 12, Hialeah Gardens 6 (2OT): Melanie Chiquillo 1 Rec. TD, 1 Rushing TD, 4 INTs; Karla Celis 9 flag pulls, 2 sacks; Emily Tercero 9 flag pulls, 1 sack; Madison Delucca 4 sacks; Danielle Edinger 1 TD pass. MA: 6-1....

