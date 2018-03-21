This player helped Doral Academy defeat Monsignor Pace in baseball

A meeting between two of the top private school baseball programs in Miami-Dade County went to Doral Academy on Tuesday when the Firebirds hosted Monsignor Pace and outscored the Spartans 8-5 at Doral Field.
Lency Cabrera led the way for Doral (7-3-1) by going 2-for-4 at the plate including a solo home run as the Firebirds broke loose from a close game with a five-run fourth inning to go up 7-0.
Dominic Pitelli (1-for-3, triple, 2 RBIs) and Kevin Figueredo (1-for-4, HR) also led the offensive charge for Doral. The Spartans (4-4) put together a five run rally in the sixth to close the gap but Michael Marin came in for starter and winning pitcher Victor Cabrera to put out the fire and record the save.
BASEBALL
▪ Miami Springs 11, Norland 2: WP: Chris Velasquez 3 IP, 7 Ks; Joel Gonzalez 2-2, 3B, 3 RBI; Justin Steffen 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI; Steven Torres 1-1, 2R, RBI. MS: 10-1.
▪ Hialeah-Miami Lakes 15, North Miami Beach 9: WP: Yaquiel Aguilera, 3 IP, 3 Ks, 2H; Michael Miranda 2-5, 2 RBI; Erick Cabrera 3-4, HR, 2R; Aguilera 2-4 HR, 2 RBI; HML: 6-3.
▪ Palmetto 12, Coral Reef 2: WP: Ryan MacInnes (4-1) Jarrett Hyder 2-3, 2B, HR, 3 RBI; Branden Abreu 2-32B, 2R, 3 RBI; Gabriel Garcia 2-3, 3 RBI. PAL: 9-1.
▪ Belen Jesuit 5, Pines Charter 1: WP - Alejandro Torres 6 IP, 10Ks; Joshua Salandy 2-4, 2B; Gabe DeZendegui 2-4, 2B, RBI; Armando Albert 2-3; Christian Eiroa 2-4, 2B, RBI. BEL: 6-4.
▪ Hialeah Gardens 15, SLAM 5: WP: Nick Pazos 4 IP, 5 Ks; Levis Aguila 4-4, 4 RBI, 2B, HR; Omar Eusebio 2-3, 3 RBI, 2B; Javier Roman 2-2, RBI; Manny Inglesias 2-2, 2 RBI, 2B; Alvaro Ramirez 1-2, 2R, 2B, RBI.
SOFTBALL
▪ American 19, North Miami 3: WP: Erika Castroman (1-0), 3 IP, 4 Ks, 2 H, 0 ER; Castroman 2-3, 2 RBI, 3 R; Summer Guzman 2-2; HR, 3 RBIs, 3 R; Melanie Arauz2-2; 2B, 2 RBIs, 3 R; Alanis Rojas 1-2; RBI, 2 R. AM: 9-4
▪ Miami Springs 16, Goleman 0: WP: Mallory Mitnick 6-inning No-Hitter, 8 Ks; Grace Blatch 2-3, 3 RBI; Jade Rodriguez 3-4, 4 RBI; Samantha Fernandez 2-3, 2 RBI. MS: 15-0.
▪ Lourdes 17, Braddock 4: Nicole Gonzalez 4R; Brooke Filliben 2-4, 3 RBI), Mia Bermudez 2B, 2 RBI; Katie Perdomo RBI; Maria Amat 3 RBI, 2R; Gianna Delandaburu 2B, 2R; WP: Nora Zubillaga 12-4. LOU: 13-4.
▪ LaSalle 12, Palmer Trinity 2: WP: Laura Sardinas (1-0), 7 Ks, 0 ER; Alex Tsotsos 7 RBI; Beatriz Triay 2 RBI; Olivia Melchiode 2 R, good defense.
▪ South Dade 20, Homestead 4: WP: Karah Atkins (4-2); Zoi Hall 3-3, HR, 3 RBI; Jelly Torres 1-2, 4 RBI; Tammy Altamirano 1-2, 3B, 3 RBI. SD: 8-8.
▪ Coral Reef 12, Southridge 5: Brianna Romaguera 2-4, 3 RBI; Janessa Casanas 2-4, RBI; WP: Janelle Boyd (2-1) CR: 9-4.
GIRLS' TENNIS
▪ Hebrew Academy d. Chaminade-Madonna 6-1: Amit Shushan, Kayla Herskowitz, Kayla Sedighim and Michaela Acevedo all won their singles matches. HA: 2-1.
▪ University School d. Somerset Academy 5-2: Arielle Benayoun, Kaylee Witscshen and Lauren Paris won in singles for US. Daria Banova won in singles for SOM.
▪ Coral Springs Charter d. Archbishop McCarthy 5-2: Juhnhee See, Madisn Clark and Maya Miroglia won in singles for CSC. Mackenzie Sprimont and Erica Pau won singles for AM. See/Barbanes and Clark/Miroligra won dbls for CSC.
BOYS' TENNIS
▪ Gulliver Prep. d. Columbus 5-2: Yannik Rahman, Nicolai Dalmau and Sebastian Quintero won in singles for GP. Christian Otero/Rahman and Quintero/Daniel Tormo won in dbles.
▪ Hebrew Academy d. Chaminade-Madonna 5-2: Joseph Abrahams won in singles for Hebrew. HA: 2-1.
▪ University School d. Somerset Academy 7-0: Noah Cohen, Salomon Slatkoff, Alp Yurttutan, Julian Pollak and Craig Zager all won in singles for US. Cohen/Billy Milgrim and Mathew Gotkin/Aryan Shah won in dbls.
▪ Coral Springs Charter d. Archbishop McCarthy 4-3: Jose Castro, Johngee See and Cameron Herold won in singles for CSC. Daniel Vargas and Diego Téllez won singles for AM. Castro/See won their No. 1 dbls to decide the match.
GIRLS' LACROSSE
▪ St Thomas Aquinas 15, Pine Crest 4: Jada Preston led St. Thomas with 4 goals and 1 assist. Carly Steinlauf 3 goals. STA: 10-1
▪ Cooper City 16, University School 7: Rylee Horton 8 goals, 5 assists, 8 draw controls; Amanda Rivas 4 goals; Gaby Suss 1 goal; Crystal Williams 1 goal, 2 assists; Grace Barr 1 goal, 1 assist; Marley Patterson 2 assists. Kellianne Schlosser 10 saves. CC: 4-2
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
▪ Palmetto d. TERRA 3-0 (25-14, 25-23, 25-16): Matthew Garcia, 17 kills, 4 blocks; Hayden Dobbs 9 kills, 5 blocks; Daniele Nembrini 28 assists. PAL: 9-3.
▪ Palmetto d. Coral Reef 3-0 (25-8, 25-22, 25-13): Koby Rouviere 15 digs; Noah Louis 9 kills; Carlos Brunet 6 kills, 4 digs; Danilo Castellano 7 digs, 3 kills. PAL: 10-3
▪ Hialeah Miami Lakes d. Hebrew Academy 3-0 (25-20 25-23 25-19): Alain Martinez 24 assists 8 digs; Esteban Rondon 10 kills 14 digs; Tomas Di Contanzo 9 kills 5 blocks. HML: 3-2.
▪ Braddock d. Archimedean 3-0 (25-10; 25-13; 25-10): Randy Inguanzo 23 asst, 6 digs; Alex Cabana 9 kills; Eric Garcia 11 digs, 3 aces: BRAD 4-2
▪ South Broward d. Everglades 3-0 (25-14, 25-11, 25-14): Collin Hart 13 kills and 10 digs; Alex Aviles 11 kills and 9 digs. SB: 8-3.
Comments