This longtime Broward County boys’ basketball coach is stepping down

Longtime Cardinal Gibbons boys’ basketball coach Marty Seidlin has decided to step down.
Seidlin had a career mark of 191-71 in his 10 years at the school. His teams won the 2015 state championship and made three other trips to the Final Four and picked up six District Championships.
According to Athletic Director Michael Morrill, Seidlin will be remembered for much more than his success on the court.
“Since Marty has been at Cardinal Gibbons High School, he has made it his mission to help as many young people as he can,” said athletic director Michael Morrill. “Whether that meant tutoring, extra time in the gym or working to place a student-athlete in college, Marty always had time for all our student-athletes not just basketball players.”
BASEBALL
▪ Riviera Prep 26, Somerset South 18: A.J. Hoynack 3-5, 3R, 3 RBI; Nick Flowers 2-4, 2B, RBI; D.J. Flowers 3-5, 3R, 2 RBI; Ferris Abusad 3-3, 3R, 2 RBI. RP: 1-0
▪ Riviera Prep 21, Redlands Christian 2: Michael Dominach 2-3, 3B, 2 RBI; Ian Shapiro 3-4, 2 RBI; Ferris Abusad 3-4, 2B, 3R, 2 RBI. RP: 2-0
▪ South Broward 10, Dillard 4: WP John Hall (2-1) 5.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 11 Ks; John Hall 2-2, 4 RBI; Kevin LaGuardia 2-3, 3 RBI; SB: 6-5-1
▪ Miami Beach 9, Sagemont 5: WP Christopher Galan 4IP, 2R, 0 ER, 3K, 4BB; David Muñoz 3-4, 3 RBI; Eduardo Rodriguez 2-3, RBI; Emmanuel Arias 2-3, 2R, RBI; Bramdon Perez 2-2, 3R
▪ Gulliver Prep. 13, Archbishop McCarthy 12: WP: Hans Baugardner (2-0); Adrian Del Castillo 4-4 3 HR 6 RBI; Ryan Kaufman 2-4 4 RBI; Lucas Costello 2-4 RBI. GP: 6-4
▪ Miami Country Day 10, Palmer-Trinity 0: WP: Jorden Gross (4-0) CG, 4Ks, 1 hit; Connor Goodman 2-3, 2B, HR, 3RBI; Austin Pollak 2-4, 2B, HR; Kian Andersen 2-2, HR, 3 RBI. MCD: 7-2
▪ Miami High 10, Booker T. Washington 0: WP: Jose Pensado (1-0) 5 IP, 5 Ks; Kendry Noriega 2-4 2 HR, 3R, 5 RBI; Alejandro De Arazoza 3-3 RBI, 2 2Bs; Richard Gavarrete 2-2, 2B; Jose Pensado 5 INN's 5K's. MHS: 4-4
▪ Belen Jesuit 3, Sunset 2 (11): WP: Roger Cainzos 3.2 IP, no hits, 4 Ks; Humberto Torres - GW RBI Double; Josh Salandy 2B, GW Run; Armando Albert 2-5; Jon Barditch 2-5. BEL: 5-4
FLAG FOOTBALL
▪ Mater Academy 20, American 0: Melanie Chiquillo 3 INTs, 2 Returned for TD's; Hannah Certuche 7 Flag Pulls, 3 Sacks; Daniela Ortega 5 Flag Pulls,1 INT. MA: 4-1
▪ Krop 14, North Miami 8: Lindsey Weingard 2 TD passes; Anicia Collins, 59-yard TD reception; Destynne Francois 60-yard TD reception; Briana Knowles 2 INTs; Shana Joseph - 5 flag pulls; Kamryn Walker 4 flag pulls. KROP 5-0.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
▪ Palmer Trinity 15, Gulliver Prep. 2: Kathryn Green 9 goals, assist; Jacky Goodrich 2 goals, assist; Samantha Galgano 2 goals, 2 assits: Brittney Lary and Dani de Sola 1 goal each.
BOYS’ TENNIS
▪ Hillel 7, Hebrew Academy 0: Myles Gilbert, Michael Berenstein, Gad Lisker, Yair Lisker and Jonathan Fuhrman all singles winners. Gilbert/Berenstein, Ben Ratzker/Alexander Betito won in doubles.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
▪ Carrollton d. Gulliver Prep. 4-3: Jimena Hemendez, Julieta Hemendez and Francesca Selvato singles winners for Carrollton. Sophia Fornaris and Chiara von Gerlach singles winners for Gulliver. Anais Leichtling/Julieta Hemendez d. Sofia Restrepo/Sasha Kolesnikova 9-8 in doubles to decide match. CAR: 5-0.
▪ Hillel 5, Hebrew Academy 2: Raquel Dimitri, Orli Algranati and Gaby Bonwitt all winners in singles.
SOFTBALL
▪ Palmetto 10, Lourdes 0: WP: Brittney Barczak (7-2) 2H; Jailah Williams 3-3, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI; Tatum Rodriguez 2-3, 3 RBI; Hannah Burge 2-3, 2R, RBI. PAL; 11-2.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
▪ St. Brendan d. International Studies 3-0 (25-6, 25-12, 25-5): Carlos Plana 16 assists, 9 aces; Nicky Losa 12 digs; John Michael de la Torre 6 kills; Doug Hodges 8 digs. STB: 7-4
• Monsignor Pace d. American 3-2 (25-21, 19-25, 25-16, 24-26, 16-14): Ahmon Phillips 14 kills, 6 Aces, 23 assists; David Durand 6 kills, 11 services points, 2 blocks; Daren Dennis 9 kills, 4 blocks, 10 digs.
GIRLS' WATER POLO
• Coral Reef 8, Goleman 2: Jenna Nelson 4 goals, 3 steals, 1 assist; Tatiana Martinez 3 goals, 2 steals, 1 assist; Sofia Valdez: 5 saves, 3 steals.
