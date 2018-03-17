Southwest’s Sanchez wins badminton titles

Southwest’s Leonardo Sanchez enjoyed a big day on Friday when he defeated Nicholas Salimonas of Coral Gables 21-19, 21-13 to capture the boys’ singles of the 2018 Youth Fair Badminton Tournament at Palmetto.
Sanchez wasn’t done though as he then teamed up with his doubles partner, Weimar Ronda, and together they captured the doubles title, defeating Kevin Li and Vic Song of Palmetto in three sets, 21-14, 15-21, 21-11.
Alyssa Moore of Goleman took the girls’ singles title by defeating Palmetto’s Maria Butler 21-7, 21-8, and Cindy Nuñez and Hannah Rosario of Braddock paired up to win the doubles title, defeating Claudette Corso and Claudia Gonzalez of Coral Park in straight sets 21-16, 21-13.
Shahid Adam and Megan Morales of Ferguson won the mixed doubles by defeating Allison Jon and Ben Nguyen of Palmetto 21-15, 21-11.
Killian’s Daniel Pupiero and Krystal Rios of Southwest took third place in the boys’ and girls’ division, respectively.
Patrick Chang and Shahad Hasboun of TERRA took third in boys’ doubles, and Amelia Colas and Stephanie Vega took third in girls’ doubles.
Mourning’s Milana Datiev and Josh Silverman took home third in mixed doubles.
BASEBALL
▪ Doral Academy 10, iMater Academy 2: Adrian Figueroa 2-3, HR, 3 RBI; Lency Delgado 3-4, HR (grand slam) 6 RBI; Gaby Gutierrez 2-3, HR, RBI; Arturo Sardinia 2-4, 2B.
▪ Miami Springs 16, Hialeah-Miami Lakes 3: WP: Joel Gonzalez, 4 IP, 5 Ks; Tommy Diaz 2-3, 2B; Carlos Rey 2-3, 4 RBI; Ray Sobrino 3-4, 3 RBI; Steven Torres 2-4, 2 R, 3 RBI; MS: 9-1
SOFTBALL
▪ Goleman 22, Northwestern 2: Adriana Bueno 2-2, 3B, 3 RBI; Viviana Reyes 1-3, 3 RBI; WP: Denise Hernandez (8-2)
SLAMFEST TOURNAMENT
AT PALMETTO BAY
▪ Westminster Christian 7, Coral Gables 0: WP - Brooklyn Maguire (4-1) 7 IP, 11 Ks, 3 hits; Hailey Donovan 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Victoria Perez 2-4, 2B, HR, 3 RBI; Susana Perez 2-3, 2B, RBI. WC: 7-1
▪ Westminster Christian 5, Ft. Myers Bishop Verot 4: WP: Victoria Perez (3-0) 7 IP, 5 H, 5 Ks; Daniella Amador 2-3, RBI; Megan Diaz 2-3, 2B, RBI; Victoria Perez 2-3, 3 runs, HR. WC: 8-1.
▪ South Dade 17, Coral Shores 2: Janette Aboujaoude 2-2, HR, 4 RBI; Karah Atkins 2-4, 4 RBI; WP: Mayumi Atkins (3-4); SD: 5-7
▪ South Dade 18, Ferguson 2: WP: Karah Atkins (2-2); Tammy Altamirano 2-3, 2 3Bs, 5 RBI; Angelica Torres 3-3, 2 3Bs; Karah Atkins 2 HR, 6 RBI; SD: 6-7
▪ Southridge 13, Braddock 2: Casey Fraga: 3-4 2 R, 4 RBI; Ariel Tillotson: 2-4, 2 RBI; Madison McReynolds: 2-4 2 RBI; SR: 7-4
BOYS’ LACROSSE
▪ University School 11, Ransom Everglades 4: Duncan Jurman 1 goal 4 assists; Drew Hoffman 1 goal, 1 assist, 7 ground balls; Benny LaTona 5 ground balls and a caused turnover. US: 5-2.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
▪ Cooper City 11, South Plantation 8: Rylee Horton 4 goals, 1 assist ,4 draw controls; Crystal Williams 3 goals, 2 assists 4 draw controls; Amanda Rivas 5 goals, 1 assist, 5 draw controls; Kellianne Schlosser 10 saves; Hannah Ferguson 4 ground balls; Marley Patterson 1 goal; Angie Rivas 1 assist. CC: 3-2.
BOYS’ TENNIS
▪ Miami Country Day d. Palmer Trinity 6-1: Harrison Breslow, Jackson Halliwel and Saavan Kamlani all singles winners.
▪ Gulliver Prep. d. Belen Jesuit 6-1: Christian Otero, Nikita Kolesnikov, Nicolai Dalmau, Sebastian Quintero and Alec Libnic all won singles matches. Eric Brook/Gaston Menendez won in dbls.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
▪ Miami Country Day d. Palmer Trinity 6-1: Gabby Martinez, Elizabeth Stone and Mila Seikaly led the way with wins in singles.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
▪ Gulliver Prep 8, Hialeah 7: Bruno Rebessi 2 goals, 4 assists, 1 steal; Rene Peralta 2 goals, 2 steals; Hayaat Kay-Ramos 2 goals, game-winner in OT; GP: 10-3.
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
▪ Gulliver Prep 11, Boca Raton 3: Niki Aulicino 3 goals, 2 assists, 4 steals; Anastasia Perez-Ternent 2 goals, 2 assists, 4 steals; Maggie Rodriguez 2 goals, 2 assists, 2 steals. GP: 13-0.
