Flanagan baseball coach Ray Evans gets milestone victory

Normally a routine midseason 12-0 rout of Miramar on a Thursday night in mid-March wouldn’t mean much to the Flanagan High School baseball team.
But, as it turned out, it meant quite a bit more.
That’s because when the final out was recorded in the shortened five-inning win, it marked career victory No. 500 for long-time Flanagan head coach Ray Evans.
With a large number of alumni and many former players in attendance, Evans became only the third coach in South Florida believed to have crossed over the 500 win barrier, joining Rich Hoffman (Westminster Christian, Westminster Academy) and Pat McQuaid, now 40 years into his tenure at Nova.
Never miss a local story.
“I guess this means I’ve been doing this for a long time,” said a smiling Evans, drenched from a combination of water bucket dumping and champagne. “To be honest, I feel so blessed to have been lucky enough to do something that I love so much for so long because not everybody gets to do that.”
Win No. 1 for Evans came in February 1990 when he began his high school coaching career at Miami Beach. After eight seasons, he moved on and started the program at Dr. Krop in 1998 before arriving to take over at Flanagan in the fall of 2003. By his second season, he delivered the school’s first state title in any sport before the baseball team repeated as state champion the following year.
The program peaked in 2010 when it not only won a third state title, but was also named national champion by Baseball America and Evans was named National Coach of the Year.
“Championships and wins are nice but it always was, still is and always will be about trying to teach the kids the right way to do things and find a way to get them into college so they can play at the next level,” said Evans who now has a career record of 500-229-2 and 309-75-2 at Flanagan. “It’s really all about relationships. You establish relationships with kids and hope that down the line they remember some things that you taught them and they move on and hopefully become good citizens in life and always do the right things. When that happens, then you know you’ve done your job.”
One who would know that would be Evans’ son Tyler, the starting center fielder on the team and Florida Southern commit.
“It’s never easy playing for your dad because there’s always that separation between dad and coach,” said Tyler Evans. “But I’m really proud of him because he’s always been able to find that balance between keeping us disciplined but at the same time letting us have fun as well.”
BASEBALL
▪ Belen Jesuit 11, Naples Palmetto Ridge 1: WP - Brenton Mullis, 8Ks, 0 ER; Gabe DeZendegui 2-2, 2B, RBI; Joshua Salandy 1-1, 2B, 3 RBIs; Dorian Gonzalez 1-3, RBI. BEL: 4-3.
▪ Palmetto 8, South Dade 2: WP: Victor Valderrama (3-0-1) 6 IP, 12 Ks; 3-4, 3 RBI. Kyle Krtausch 2-3, 2 RBI; Brandon Abreu 2-4, 1 run. PAL: 8-1.
▪ Doral Academy 6, South Broward 6 (susp.): SB: Kevin LaGuardia 2-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs, 2B; Sal Zaremba 2-4, 2B; Doral: Adrian Figueroa 3-4, RBI, 2B; Gabriel Gutierrez 1-2, 1R, 3 RBIs. DOR: 7-3-1, SB: 5-5-1.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
▪ Cooper City 10, Archbishop McCarthy 7: Jackson Blocker 19 saves; Kadin Schillo 5 goals, 1 assist, 15 face-offs; Branden Williams 2 goals; Robert Stephenson, Kory Schillo and Nathan Hemingway 1 goal each. CC: 3-1.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
▪ St Thomas Aquinas 20, Plantation American Heritage 3: Jada Preston 3 goals, 3 assists; Eliza Cumella and Carly Steinlauf 3 goals each.
SOFTBALL
▪ Florida Christian 17 Reagan 2: WP: Hannah Mira; Lilly Frometa 3-3, 3 RBI; Cristina Oropesa 1-2, 3 RBI; Juliete Aquila 1-4 2 RBI. FC: 5-1.
▪ Florida Christian 22, St Brendan 5: WP Maria Zelenka; Lilly Frometa 3-4, 2 RBI; Andrea Delgado 2-2, 2 RBI; Hanna Mira 2-2, 2 RBI; Maria Zelenka 2-4 4RBI. FC: 6-1.
▪ Lourdes 17, Southridge 4: Nicole Gonzalez 4-4, 2B, RBI; Maria Amat 2-2, 3B, 3 RBI; Stephanie Iglesias 3B, 2 RBI; Catherine Ullivarri 2-2, 3 RBI; Adriana Perez 2 RBI; WP: Nora Zubillaga 9-2. LOU: 10-2
▪ Lourdes 17, American 15: Nicole Gonzalez 2B, 2 RBI; Brooke Filliben 2-4; Stephanie Iglesias 2 2Bs; Gianna Delandaburu 3-5, 2B, 3 RBI; Catherine Ullivarri 2B, RBI; Cynthia Moreira RBI; WP: Nora Zubillaga 10-2. LOU: 10-2
▪ Ransom Everglades 10, Pembroke Pines Somerset 0: WP Gaby Jadotte CG, 18Ks; Jadotte 2-4, 3B, 2BI; Tiffany McBrayer 2-3, 3 R. RE: 7-2.
BOYS’ TENNIS
▪ Miami Country Day d. Doral Academy 4-3: Louis Seigler and Harrison Breslow won in singles for Doral: Siegler/Morgan Weisberg won in dbls.
▪ Universiy School d. Archbishop McCarthy 6-1: Noah Cohen, Salomon Slatkoff, Alp Yurtutan, Jillian Pollak and Craig Zager all won in singles. Pollack/Cohen won in dbls.
▪ Hillel d. Chamande-Madonna 7-0: Miles Gilbert, Gad Lisker, Yair Lisker and Alex Betito all won in singles. David Delarosa/Leonardo Bentata won in dbls.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
▪ University School d. Archbishop McCarthy 5-2: Arielle Benayoun, Kaylee Witschen, and Amelia Meles won in singles for US. Erica Pao and Sophia Lagos won in singles for AM. Benayoun/Witschen and Meles/Paris won in dbls for US.
▪ Hillel d. Chamande-Madonna 7-0: Alexa Cohen, Raquel Dimitri, Orli Algranatti, Nicole Toledano and Edith Koenig all won in singles. Cohen/Dimitri and Algranatti/Toledano won dbls.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
▪ Belen d. Varela 3-0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-19): Eric Diaz 14 kills, 7 digs; Joseph Perez 7 kills, 15 digs, 2 blocks; Herman Suarez 32 assists, 3 kills, 7 digs, 2 aces. BEL: 6-2.
▪ Mater Academy d. Westland Hialeah 3-1 (15-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-19)
▪ Braddock d. Varela 3-2 (25-23, 19-25, 22-25, 25-16, 15-13): Randy Inguanzo 39 asst, 16 points, 4 digs; Alex Cabana 16 kills, 6 blocks; Alfredo Arevalo 10 kills. BRAD: 2-2.
▪ Braddock d. Pinecrest Prep. 3-1 (17-25, 25-20, 25-14, 25-21): Alex Cabana 12 kills, 5 blocks; Randy Inguanzo 29 asst, 9 points, 8 digs; Lance Laredo 9 kills, 3 digs, 1 block: BRAD 3-2.
Comments