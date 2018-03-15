Miami Springs baseball team cruises past Goleman in district matchup

A perfectly executed safety squeeze in the last of the fourth gave the Miami Springs baseball team a lead it would not give up as the Golden Hawks cruised to a key 8-1 district win over Goleman at Springs High School.
With runners on the corners and one out, Ray Sabrino dropped a perfect bunt down the first base line and Joel Gonzalez raced home from third to put Springs up 2-1.
The Hawks then blew things open with four more runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to wrap up the win to move their overall record to 8-1 and 6-1 and alone in first place in the district.
Javier Prevost went six innings on the mound for Springs to record the win while Orlando Borroto came on in the seventh to record the save. Gonzalez (2-4, RBI), Anthony Nunez (3-3) and Steven Torres (1-3, 2 RBIs) were the offensive contributors for Springs.
BASEBALL
▪ Sunset 3, Doral Academy 2: Doral top performers: Adrian Figueroa 3-4; Mike Marin 2-3; Nicolas Pitelli 2-3; Gaby Gutierrez 1-3, 2 RBIs.
▪ Hialeah-Miami Lakes 20, Norland 4: Erik Cabrera 3-4, 3 RBI’s, 3 R, 3 SB; Brian Perez 3-5, 2 RBI’s, 2 R; Michael Miranda, 3-4, 2 R, RBI; WP: Yaquiel Aguilera 3 innings 4 Ks, 2 hits. HML: 5-2.
▪ Miami High 16, Doctor’s Charter 1: WP: Michael Gayo (1-1); Konwai Guillermo 3-4 2 R, 2B, 3 RBI's; Alex De Arazoza 2-4, RBI. MHS: 3-4-1.
▪ Belen Jesuit 7, TERRA 3: WP - Alejandro Torres, 15 Ks; Sean Rierra 1-1; 2B, 2 RBI, Gabe DeZendegui 1-3, 2 RBIs; Armando Albert 2 RBIs.
▪ Gulliver Prep 7, Keys Gate Charter 5: WP: Jacob Marcos (1-0); Kevin Maura 3-5 GW 2 Run HR; Jacob Marcos 2-4, 3 R; Amin Hassan HR. GUL: 5-4.
▪ South Broward 2, Northeast 1: WP - Sebastian Lavan (2-1), 3 IP, 1 H, 4 Ks; Jacob La Roque, 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 7 Ks; Aris Gomez, 2-4, 2 RBIs; SB: 5-5.
SOFTBALL
▪ American 22, Krop 4: WP: Ashley Alfonso (7-1), 2 Ks, 0 H, 0 ER; 3-3, 2B, 2 RBIs; Tyenna Colon 3-3; 2 2B, 3 RBIs; Melanie Arauz 2-4; 2B, 3 RBIs; Snezshana Stojkovic 2-4; 2B, RBI. AM: 7-1.
▪ Southridge 19, Homestead 0: WP: JayLiah Bivens, no-hitter; Elizabeth Valdes 1-3, 3 runs; Casey Fraga 1-3 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Mya Tabb 1-3, 3 runs, RBI; Kaylee Rodriguez: 1-1, 3 RBIs
▪ Palmetto 12, Southwest 0: WP: Brittney Barczak (6-2); Olivia Rapp 1-1, 2B, 2 RBI; Lauren Margolis 2-3, 2B, 3B, 2 RBI; Kiley Kross 2-3, 3B, RBI. PAL: 8-2.
▪ Palmetto 15, Ferguson 0: WP: Tatum Rodriguez (1-0); Lauren Marglis 4-4, 2B, 3B, 2 HR, 7 RBI; April Bonwit 2-2, RBI. Katie Burge went 2-3 with a homerun, 1 run scored and 4 RBI. PAL: 9-2.
▪ Miami Country Day 12, SLAM 2: WP: Michelle Yakobi 7 Ks, 2 hits; Bella Allen 2 hits 2B, 3 RBI; Logan Sennett 2-2, 3B, 4 RBI; Saarah Rassif 3 hits, 3B, 4 RBI. MCD: 3-4.
BOYS’ TENNIS
▪ Palmetto d. Coral Reef 7-0: Mathew Fung, Randy Wilson, Dillon Blake, Daniel Martens and Ryan Fung all won in singles. Fung/Wilson and Dellungo/Li won in dbls. PAL: 6-0.
▪ Mourning d. Miami Springs 6-1: Dylan Jaworski, Yannick Petit and Gal Bach all winners. ATM: 6-1.
▪ Ransom Everglades d. Riviera Prep 7-0: Antonio Mora, Grant Dill,, Neil Daiksel, Zander Lake and Tomas Pinilla all singles winners. RE: 6-1.
▪ Gulliver d. Plantation American Heritage 7-0: Nicolas Ramirez, Ryan Hellinger, Christian Otero, Nikita Kolesnikov and William Earle all won singles matches. Hellinger/Kolesnikov and Eric Brook/Gaston Menendez won in dbls.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
▪ Palmetto d. Coral Reef 7-0: Samantha Alicea, Isabella Montana, Ally Hayduk, Milena Vanderreis and Nathalie Vanderreis winners in singles. Alicea/Hayduk and Montana/Vanderreis won in dbls. PAL: 5-0.
▪ Plantation American Heritage d. Gulliver 6-1: Natalie Black, Ellen Ashley, Anya Gunewardena, Kennedy Curter and Katelyn Gamanzina all winners in singles. Gunewardena/Elena Chevrier won in dbls for AH. Lia Fletcher/Jessica Si won in dbls. for Gulliver.
▪ Miami Springs. d. Mourning 7-0: Sara Seivane, Chacadyah Lewis, Angela Moon, Ashley Moon and Katelyn Lazara all won in singles. Lewis/Ashley Moon and Angela Moon/Lazara won in dbles. MS: 8-0.
FLAG FOOTBALL
▪ Braddock 25, South Miami 12: Katrina Hernandez, 180 yds, 4 pass TDs; Kayla Alvarez 2 rec., 71 yds., TD; Abril Varona - 6 rec., 86 yds, TD; Jazmine Zuniga 1 TD, 1 conversion, 4 flag pulls; Jillian Falcon INT; Gabriela Oleaga 8 flag pulls, INT; Daylenis Clavijo 4 flag pulls, sack. BRAD: 2-0.
▪ Krop 20, Mater Academy 6: Lindsey Weingard, 1 TD pass, 1 TD run; Destynne Francois, TD rec., INT for TD; Anicia Collins 5 receptions. KROP: 4-0.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
▪ Columbus d. St. Brendan 3-0 (25-15, 25-16,25-23): Sean Salazar 12 kills 2 blocks; Ale Navarro 17 digs, 2 aces; Brian Clark 39 assists, 6 digs, 3 kills.
▪ Braddock d. Varela: 3-2 (25-23, 19-25, 22-25, 25-16, 15-13): Randy Inguanzo 39 assists, 16 points, 4 digs; Alex Cabana 16 kills, 6 blocks; Alfredo Arevalo 10 kills: BRAD 2-2.
▪ Braddock d. Pinecrest Prep. 3-1 (17-25, 25-20, 25-14, 25-21): Alex Cabana 12 kills, 5 blocks; Randy Inguanzo 29 asst, 9 points, 8 digs; Lance Laredo 9 kills, 3 digs, 1 block: BRAD 3-2.
▪ La Salle d. Coral Gables 3-0 (25-17, 25-22, 25-21): Patrick Stoodley 18 kills, 12 digs, Dereck Bernabeau 9 kills, 2 blocks, 7 Digs, 5 aces; Nicholas Goff 3 kills, 11 digs; Lucas Blanco 32 assists, 4 kills, 4 digs, 2 aces. LAS: 4-1.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
▪ Gulliver Prep. 10, Palmetto 3: JP Cortes face off win 11/13; Nick Hassan 3 goals, 3 assists; Dylan Parmenter 3 goals, 1 assist; Ryan Noyes 1 goal.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
▪ Gulliver Prep 22, Riviera Prep. 3: Aleco Sanchez 4 goals, 1 assist; Bailey Quintero 3 goals, 1 assist; Hayaat Kay-Ramos 3 goals, 2 assists, 3 steals. GULL: 9-3.
▪ St. Thomas Aquinas 12, South Broward 9: Dane Coniglio and Luksa Vlasic 3 goals each; Andrew Yurchak 2 goals; Victor Faynberg 1 goal; Gabriel Vandyke 10 saves.
▪ St. Thomas Aquinas 19, Pompano Beach 9: Andrew Yurchak 5 goals, Luksa Vlasic and Dane Coniglio 3 goals each; Arnaldo Castillo , Jacob Harkins and Giovanni Franco 2 goals each; William Butterworth 1 goal. Gabriel Vandyke 6 saves. STA: 4-3.
▪ Columbus 5, Coral Gables 4
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
▪ Gulliver Prep 11, Coral Reef 1: Kalei Ganser 3 goals, 3 assists, 4 steals; Milla Busso 2 goals, 1 assist, 4 steals; Luciana Diaz-Albadan 1 goal, 1 assist, 1 steal; Coral Reef: Sofia Valdez 10 blocks. GULL: 12-0.
