The University School boys’ basketball team will get a chance to win another trophy

Fresh off its first-ever state championship, the nationally-ranked University School boys’ basketball team wants more.
The Sharks will get the chance to add more hardware to an already memorable season in two weeks when they compete in the 2018 Geico Nationals tournament which runs March 29-31 in New York.
The event, which is in its 10th year, will feature eight of the nation’s best teams — including Montverde Academy, a three-time tournament champion that will enter ranked No. 1 in the nation by USA Today.
University School, ranked No. 2 by USA Today, will take on No. 4 Shadow Mountain out of Phoenix, Arizona at noon March 29 in a quarterfinal at Christ The King High in Middle Village, New York.
The field also includes longtime powerhouses Findlay Prep of Nevada and Virginia’s Oak Hill Academy. The quarterfinals will be televised on ESPNU with the semifinals March 30th at 3 and 5 p.m. on ESPN2. The girls’ final will be at 10 a.m. on March 31 on ESPN2 and the boys’ final will follow at noon on ESPN.
The Sharks (34-1) crushed Ocala Trinity Catholic by 40 points and Tampa Catholic by 35 last week at the state tournament in Lakeland.
University is led by forwards Vernon Carey, Jr., ranked the No. 2 junior in the nation by ESPN and Scottie Barnes, ranked No. 5 among sophomores by ESPN, both of which are University of Miami targets. They are joined by senior shooting guard and West Virginia signee Trey Doomes.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Miami Country Day junior forward Koi Love was named the Class 4A Player of the Year by the Florida Dairy Farmers this week. Love helped the Spartans win their fifth consecutive state title averaging 18.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 2.9
steals per game. Her coach Ochiel Swaby earned Class 4A Coach of the Year honors.
The Association also named Somerset Prep guard Tyesha Battle the Class 3A Player of the Year after she guided the Hurricanes to their first state title by averaging 17.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 7.4 steals per game. Her coach Henry McNabb earned Class 3A Coach of the Year honors.
Plantation American Heritage coach Greg Farias also earned Class 6A Coach of the Year honors.
BASEBALL
▪ Gulliver Prep. 2, Naples Gulf Coast 1: WP: Julian Erro (2-1) CG, 0 ER; Adrian Del Castillo 1-2 HR; Lucas Costello GW RBI. GULL: 4-4.
▪ Hialeah-Miami Lakes 7, Mourning 2: WP: Mathew Varela 3 IP, 5 K’s no hits; Erick Cabrera 2 hits, 2B, RBI. HML: 4-2.
▪ South Dade 3, Coral Reef 2: WP: Luis Urquiaga, 6 IP in relief, no hits, 6 Ks; Daniel Lavoy 2-3, 2 RBI, 2B; SD 4-3.
▪ Killian 11, Homestead 1: WP Matthew Krautsch; David Pereira 3-3, RBI; Tyler Craig 1-2, HR,3 RBI; Romeo Sanabria 3-3 RBI; Kevin Acosta 2-4, 3 RBI.
▪ Palmetto 6, Braddock 5: WP: Ryan MacInnes (2-1), Save: Victor Valderrama; Alex Castaneda 1-2, 2B; Brandon Abreu 2-2, RBI; Nelson Villa 2-2, 2 RBI. PAL: 6-1.
▪ Palmetto 3, Southridge 1: WP: Ryan MacInnes (2-1) Gabe Garcia 1-3; Brandon Abreu 1-3, 2B, RBI; Charles Cavalir 1-2, 2B, RBI. PAL: 7-1.
SOFTBALL
▪ Miami Springs 9, Hialeah-Miami Lakes 2: WP: Mallory Mitnick, 2 hitter, 8 Ks. Jade Rodriguez 2-3, 3 RBI; Adeline Blatch 2-3, 2 RBI; Samantha Fernandez 3-4.
▪ Gulliver Prep. 6, Keys Gate 1: WP Hailey Miller (4-1); McKayla Frasier 1-1, 2 runs, RBI; Hailey Miller 2-3, 2B, HR, 5 RBI.
▪ TERRA 9, Lourdes 6: Berger 3-4, 2 RBI; Sanchez 2-3; Wagner 1-4, RBI; Holthaus 2-4, 2 RBI; WP Sanchez 7 innings 9 K's. TERRA: 8-1.
▪ Ransom Everglades 15, Carrollton 1: WP: Gaby Jadotte CG, 6 Ks; Gaby Jadotte 3-4, 3 RBI; Tiffany McBrayer 3-4; Abby Sekoff 3-3, 4R; Maya Rosenfeld 1-2, 3B, 3RBI; Taya Wilson 2-4, 2 RBI, 2R; Talia Berler 2-4, RBI. RE: 6-2.
▪ Colonial Christian 16, Miami Christian 1: WP-Morgan Wells (7-1) CG 5K’s, no hitter, 1single, 3 runs; Arianna Long 3-3, RBI, 4 runs; Cynthia Suarez 3 runs, 2 SB. CC: 8-1.
BOYS’ TENNIS
▪ Miami Springs d. Hialeah-Miami Lakes 4-2: Andrew Lazara, Hadrian Gonzalez won in singles for MS.
▪ Palmetto d. Columbus 7-0: Mathew Fung, Randy Wilson, Dillon Blake, Daniel Martensand Ryan Fung all singles winners. Fung/Wilson, Martens/R. Fung won in dbls. PAL: 5-0.
▪ Hebrew Academy d. Doctors Charter 7-0: Caleb Katz, David Lurie, Joseph Abrahams, Jonathan Posner and Ezzy Duchman all singles winners. Abrahams/Duchman and Ben Grosz/Uri won in dbls.
▪ University School d. Coral Springs Charter 6-1: Alp Yurttutan, Salomon Slatkoff, Noah Cohen, Julian Pollak and Craig Zager all won in singles. Cohen/Yurttutan and Slatkoff/Billy Milgrim won in dbls.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
▪ Miami Springs d. Hialeah-Miami Lakes 6-1: Chacadyah Lewis, Angela Moon, Ashley Moon, Kateyn Lazara and Faith Aguila all won in singles.
▪ Hebrew Academy d. Doctors Charter 4-0: Brielle Katz, Kayla Herskowitz and Kayla Sedighim win in singles. Katz/Herskowitz won in dbls.
▪ University School d. Coral Springs Charter 7-0: Arielle Benayoun, Kaylee Witscshen, Amelia Meles, Minnie Rosenblum and Lauren Paris all singles winners. Benayoun/Witschshen and Erika Silva/Maddie BarBanes dbls winners.
▪ Cardinal Gibbons 5, Archbishop McCarthy 2: Niki Copley, Destiny Metanni, Mia Lear, Gianna Ferrante, Audrey Blaison.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
▪ Ransom Everglades d. Coral Park 3-0 (25-13, 25-8, 25-9): Ryan Peluso 9 kills, 3 service aces, 6 digs; Nick Stone 24 assists, 8 service points; Thomas Murphy 3 kills, 2 blocks; Gabriel Alencar 8 service points, 3 aces, 4 digs.
▪ Belen d. Westwood Christian 3-0 (25-4, 25-10, 25-21): Joseph Perez 8 kills, 3 digs, 2 aces; Danny Cantens 7 kills, 2 aces; Herman Suarez 28 assists, 3 kills, 4 digs, 2 aces. BEL: 5-2.
FLAG FOOTBALL
▪ Edison 74, Central 0: Destiny Doughty 2 catches, 2 extra points; Irenna Hines 3 catches for 114 yards, 3 rushes for 41 yards, 2 TD catches, 2 TD rushes; Kearie Leonard - 3 catches for 22 yards, 2 rushes for 23 yards, 3 extra points; Chakeria Cooper - 2 catches, 1 TD, 2 flag pulls, sack; Dynasty Gaines TD catch, 2 flag pulls, INT; Nikesha Pierre - 3 catches for 65 yards, 2 TDs; Ronisha Gibbs 2 INT’s, 1 TD; Nigeria Starks 3 sacks; Serena Johnson - 5 INTs, 1 TD; Tatyana Fremont 15 of 22 passing, 278 yards, 6 TDs. ED: 3-0.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
▪ Calvary Christian 18, North Broward Prep 5: Parker Bloder 2 goals; Charlie Khalil, Victor Troese and Shane Porter 1 goal each.
▪ Cooper City 19, Pines Charter 3: Kory Schillo 5 goals, 4 assists; Jack O’Malley 4 goals; Kadin Schillo 2 goals, 5 assists; Robert Stephenson 2 goals; Ethan Hemingway goal and assists; Griffin Hemingway, Ashton Bosse, Logan Wilcox, Nathan Wilson and Jackson Blocker 1 goal each. CC: 6-2.
▪ University School 14, Cypress Bay 11: Sam Cohen 9-12 on faceoffs; Noah Liberman 3 goals; Michael Lipsky 7 ground balls, 4 caused turnovers. US: 4-2.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
▪ St. Thomas Aquinas 18, Douglas 7: Jada Preston 6 goals, 3 assists; Carly Steinlauf and Ellie Riegner 3 goals each.
Comments