Florida Dairy Farmers recognizes three boys’ soccer individuals with top awards

Fresh off their state championship success, the Florida Dairy Farmers recognized three boys’ soccer individuals with state player and coach of the year awards.
Palmer Trinity’s Alberto Franceschi and coach Eric Perri were named the Class 1A Player and Coach of the Year respectively. The Falcons won their first state championship this season.
Franceschi finished with 39 goals and 10 assists and Perri guided Palmer to a 21-2 record.
American Heritage coach Todd Goodman was named the Class 3A Coach of the Year after leading the Patriots to a state championship. Goodman guided Heritage to a 21-1-3 record in his fourth season with the Patriots.
SOFTBALL
Some of the best high school softball teams in the state will face a solid midseason test once again at the Pinecrest Physical Therapy South Florida SlamFest tournament.
The event will take place from Thursday to Saturday at Palmetto Bay Park and feature three bracket championships and several state powerhouses including Westminster Christian, American Heritage, Gulliver, St. Thomas Aquinas, Oxbridge Academy and Palm Beach Gardens.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
▪ Belen Jesuit 18, Ransom Everglades 6: Nico Smith 6 goals, 4 assists, Jorge Suarez 4 goals, 1 assist, Robert Fernandez 3 goals, Deiter Prussing 2 goals, Ricky Mayo, Ray Delegorburu and Deigo Horta one goal each. Alejandro Candela 9 saves in net. BEL: 8-0.
BOYS’ TENNIS
▪ Boca Raton St. Andrews d. Plantation American Heritage 4-3: Adam Duan and Bradley Brown won for Heritage in singles. Elliot Starkman/Myles Gonzalez won in dbls.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
▪ Plantation American Heritage d. Boca Raton St. Andrews 4-3: Natalie Block, Kennedi Carter and Elena Chevrier were singles winners for Heritage. Carter/Anya Gunewardena won in dbls.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
▪ St Brendan d. SLAM 27-25, 25-22, 20-25, 17-25, 15-8: Chris Iglesias 11 kills, 9 blks; Nicky Losa 17 dig; Carlos Plana 25 Assists, 4 blks; Brandon Fernandez 10 kills, 11 digs, 6 blks. STB: 4-3.
▪ South Broward d. Western 25-19, 25-16, 25-17: Collin Hart 19 kills, 10 digs, 11 service points. SB: 6-3
▪ Columbus d. La Salle 25-12, 25-17, 26-28, 25-23: Ale Navarro 16 digs, 1 ace. Nick Suarez 14 kills, 7 digs, 1 ace. Tito Heinert 10 kills. COL: 5-0.
▪ Monarch d. Taravella 25-15, 25-17, 25-17: Alex Burgess 9 kills, 4 points and 3 aces; David Daboin 10 points and 6 aces; Chris “Zy” Lopez 15 assists, 5 points and 3 aces. MON 3-1.
FLAG FOOTBALL
▪ Coral Gables 63, Hialeah-Miami Lakes 0: Mabell Espinoza 6 sacks, 2 safeties and 2 TD’s (60 yd punt return), Isis Billings 2 TD’s (1 rec td, 1 rush TD), Nathalie Puntonet 1 Pass TD and 2 Rush TDs, Kaitlyn Cruzata 2 TDs, one pass, one rush. CG: 2-0.
▪ Krop 35, Hialeah Gardens 0: L. Weingard 5 TD passes, K. Walker 1 TD, 3 Ints, A. Collins 1 TD, 1 Int, D. Francois 2 TDs, S. Neptune 1 TD. KR: 3-0.
▪ Mater Academy 14, Miami Beach 0: Danielle Edinger 223 Passing Yds. 1 TD, 1 EP, 83 rushing yds. 1 TD, Melanie Chiquillo 105 receiving yds. 1 TD, 7 flag pulls, Hannah Certuche 8 flag pulls, 1 Int., Madison Ramalho 3 sacks. MA: 3-0.
SOFTBALL
▪ St. Thomas Aquinas 11, South Plantation 3: WP: Nori Granberry, 2-3, 3 RBI, Lozano 3-4, RBI.
▪ LaSalle 23 SLAM Academy 11: WP: Yasmine Regueira. Jayleen Peraza and Maia Medina, 4 runs each; Olivia Melchiode 2B, 3B, 5 RBIs; Beatriz Triay 2B, 2 RBIs; Maia Medina, Kimberly Montesi good defense.
