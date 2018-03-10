Miami-Dade All-Star soccer matches will be Saturday

Killian’s boys’ volleyball team rallied to beat Orlando Celebration 25-22, 18-25, 15-10 to win its second consecutive title in the gold bracket of the 11th annual Smoothie King Invitational Saturday night at Ransom Everglades.
"We all wanted it," Diego Savelli said. He was named the tournament MVP for the second year in a row, a first in the tournament's history. "We had to fight hard and play our game."
Savelli scored the tournament clinching point on a service ace. "I held back on my last two serves, but on the last one I gave it my all," Savelli said.
The defending state champion Cougars (5-0) had not lost a set all season or in earlier rounds of the tournament before Celebration (4-0) defeated them 25-18 in the second set of the final.
"I told them to stick to the game plan and keep going" coach James Exley said of the first set Killian lost since winning state.
The silver bracket was won by Archbishop McCarthy over Cypress Bay. The bronze bracket was won by Park Vista over Chaminade. The copper bracket was won by Cooper City over Coral Gables. Host Ransom Everglades finished fourth in the silver bracket.
All-tournament team: MVP - Diego Savelli (Killian), Jomar Mondestin (Killian), Daniel Pupiro (Killian), Carlos Adrian Mercado (Celebration), Johansen Negron (Celebration), Rafael Frederick (Bishop Moore), Diego Marcano (Bishop Moore), Blake Inlow (Dr. Phillips), Sam Barnett (Dr. Phillips), Curtis Castelloni (Cypress Bay), Federico Bengoa (Cypress Bay), Connor Solomone (Archbishop McCarthy), Omar Hoyos (Archbishop McCarthy), Collin Hart (South Broward), Ryan Peluso (Ransom Everglades).
SOCCER
The 35th annual Miami-Dade High School Soccer Coaches/Soccer Locker Senior All-Star matches will be played March 17 at Miami Country Day School. The boys’ Classes 5A-1A match will be at 3 p.m. followed by the girls 5A-1A match at 5 p.m.
Representing Dade in the FACA Senior All-Star games this weekend were David Medeiros, Gio Ventura, and Condrad Duhour from LaSalle, Khalil Winder and Dre Medici from Miami Country Day, Stefano Galeb, Adauri Andrade, and Josh Rabadan from Coral Springs Christian and Ryan Sullivan from Pine Crest. Country Day coach Jeff Watson coached the South team.
Florida Dairy Farmers Mr. Soccer and Boys’ Soccer Coach of the Year nominees from South Florida are — Class 5A Players: Daniel Medeiros (Stoneman Douglas), Josue Aguilar (Miami Beach); Coaches: Edgar Botto (Miami Beach), Colin Ilgner (Cypress Bay); 4A players: Alexander Pearce (St. Thomas), Andre Gonzalez (Reagan); Coaches: John Walsh (St. Thomas), Marino Torrens (Reagan); 3A players: Pablo Medina (Jackson), Coach: Jimmy Willenborg (Jackson); 2A players: Max Gonzalez (North Broward Prep), Valentin Sabella (MAST); Coaches: Diego Cardona (North Broward Prep), Jorge San Miguel (La Salle); 1A players: Dre Medici (Miami Country Day), Alberto Franceschi (Palmer Trinity); Coaches: Jeff Watson (Miami Country Day), Eric Perri (Palmer Trinity).
BASEBALL
▪ IMG Academy 3, Doral 0: Lency Delgado 1-2, Arturo Sardinia 1-3, Ralph Escandar 1IP 3 Ks for Doral.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
▪ Palmetto d. Belen 25-14, 25-20: Tyler Boylan 6 kills, 8 points; Noah Louis 6 kills, 3 blocks; Alexander Serra 22 assists, 6 digs. PAL: 4-0.
▪ Palmetto d. Varela 25-14, 25-23: Matthew Garcia 12 kills, 5 digs, 3 blocks; Hayden Dobbs 10 kills, 4 blocks; Koby Rouviere 6 digs. PAL: 5-0
▪ Hialeah Gardens d. Braddock 3-2 (25-21, 15-25, 27-25, 21-25, 15-12): Darien Hernandez 15 service points, 16 kills, 31 digs; Marco Ordaz 9 kills, 14 service points, 4 aces. HG: 4-0.
▪ Cardinal Gibbions d. Nova 3-2 (22-25, 26-28,25-15, 25-13, 15-4): JT Martin 10 kills and 2 aces; Ethan Shinn 17 assists.
▪ Cardinal Gibbions d. Stranahan 3-0 (25-12, 25-19, 25-21): Ethan Shinn 10 assists; Paul Bergamini 7 kills, 2 blocks; Manny Vera 17 digs.
SOFTBALL
▪ Florida Christian 8, Marathon 7: WP Maria Zelenka; Mikaela King 3-3 2 RBI, Sammy Zelenka 2-5 RBI, Andrea Delgado 2-4 2 RBI, Nicole Arenas 2-2. FC: 4-1.
▪ Coral Gables 16, Coral Park 0: WP Arianna Arroyo (2-0) 3 IP, no-hitter, 4 Ks, 2-2, 3B, RBI; Gabby Cutie 3-3, 3B, 6 RBI; Rebecca Rodriguez 2-2, 3B, 3 runs, RBI; Angie Bonilla 3-3, 2B, 3B, 4 RBI. CG: 6-0.
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
▪ Gulliver Prep 14, Sanford Seminole 3: Shani Rupp 5 goals, 1 assist, 2 steals; Niki Aulicino 4 goals, 3 assists, 2 steals; Alissa Pascual 3 goals, 2 assists, 2 steals
▪ Gulliver Prep 10, Orlando Olympia 4: Niki Aulicino 4 goals, 5 assists, 1 steal; Alissa Pascual 2 goals, 2 steals; Elizabeth Perez 4 blocks, 2 assists, 1 steal. GP: 9-0.
▪ Hialeah 15, Miami Country Day 0: Melanie Hernandez 5 goals, Natalie Benitez, 2 Goals, 2 assists. HIA: 7-0.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
▪ Gulliver Prep 11, West Orange 6: Rene Peralta 4 goals, 2 assists, 5 steals; Bruno Rebessi 2 goals, 3 assists, 2 steals; Kama Kay-Ramos 6 blocks, 1 assist, 2 steals
▪ Gulliver Prep 14, Orlando Bishop Moore 2: Rene Peralta 4 goals, 2 assists, 1 steal; Bailey Quintero 2 goals, 4 steals; Bruno Rebessi 3 goals, 2 assists. GP: 7-2
▪ Belen Jesuit 17, Cooper City 10: Jose Chaviano 6 Goals, Luis Mendez 4 goals, 2 assists; Joey Balerdi 3 goals, 2 assists; Max Belisario 2 goals; Thomas Kurzan 1 goal, 4 assists; Andres Puello 1 goal, Ignacio Aguilar 5 steals, Kevin Ferguson 8 saves. BEL: 7-1.
▪ Hialeah 10, Miami Country Day 5: Gabriel Maiz 4 goals, 2 assists, D. Picot 3 goals, 1 assist. HIA: 7-0.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
▪ Belen Jesuit 9, Gulliver Prep 3: Nico Smith 5 goals, 1 assist; Robert Fernandez 3 goals,1 assist; Mark Adams 1 goal; Alejandro Candela 9 saves. BEL: 7-0.
▪ Cypress Bay 14, Key West 7.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
▪ Cardinal Gibbons 16, TKA 12: Piper Neuls 17 saves; Natalie Lambert 6 goals, 2 assists, 8 draw controls; Emily Maguire 4 goals, 2 assists, 6 draw controls; Mary Loeffler 2 goals, 4 draw controls; Madi Coon , Ashley Silver, Madi Cooper and Kaelin Kelley 1 goal each.
FLAG FOOTBALL
▪ Coral Gables 26, Miami High 0: Natalie Puntonet TD, extra point, int.; Alexandra Arguello 3 TDs, 1 passing, 1 rushing, 1 receiving; Isis Billings 1 TD reception; Mabell Espinosa 4 sacks, 4 blocked passes. CG: 1-0.
▪ Mater Academy 20, Hillel 0: Danielle Edinger 3 TD passes, 1 rushing TD; Daniela Ortega 7 flag pulls, 3 passes defensed; Madison Ramalho 6 flag pulls, 4 sacks. MAT: 2-0.
▪ iMater 19 Mourning 7: J. Williams 2 TDs, 2 INTs, A. Nolasco 1 rush TD, 1 extra point; C. Gonzalez 1 INT, 10 flag pulls, 1 sack.
